From Pragati to Saksham to Swanath, ACTE Extends Application Deadline for Govt Scholarships

The last date for the online registration process for various scholarship programmes offered by the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) has been extended till December 15. The scholarships include the Pragati scholarship scheme for girl students, Swanath and Saksham scholarship for specially-abled students. The scholarships can be availed by technical degree and diploma students.

The registration process was originally scheduled to end on November 30, but now there is a 15-day extension. The application process for these scholarship programmes of up to Rs 50,000 can be completed on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), scholarships.gov.in, and the AICTE web portal.

“It is hereby informed that the last date for the submission of online applications under AICTE Pragati Scholarship Scheme (for girl student), AICTU Saksham Scholarship Scheme (for specially-abled student) and AICTE Swanath Scholarship Scheme has been extended till l5th December 202,1," the council wrote on its official website.

In its notification extending the guidelines, AICTE advised the candidates to complete the registration process well in advance so that institutions are able to verify applications within the prescribed timeline.

AICTE also extended the last date for the first level of verification of application (fresh and renewal cases) by institutions including re-submitted defective applications till December 31 whereas the deadline for the second level of verification (fresh and renewal cases) by the state nodal officer is now moved to January 15, 2022.

AICTE directed its affiliated institutions to verify the application of their students immediately after receiving the application on the respective portal of the scholarship programmes.

All the scholarships mention are for Rs 50,000 per annum for every year of study in an eligible technical degree or diploma course. Under the Saksham scholarship grant, Rs, 50,000 aid is given to differently-abled students for both degree and diploma courses whereas the Pragati Scholarship is meant for female students of degree or diploma courses under AICTE approved institutions

The AICTE scholarships are meant to give financial aid to deserving and meritorious students so that they can complete their higher technical education without experiencing financial constraints.

