From Praying to Tree to Listening Love Songs: Valentine's Day Rituals Across Colleges

Observed on February 14, Valentine’s day is the celebration of love and affection. While most college couples could be seen holding hands and going on dates, there are some Indian colleges that take the day a notch higher by following decade rituals. From Hindu College to St Stephen’s, here are some valentine’s day rituals in Indian colleges that you may not be aware of:

Praying to Virgin Tree: Delhi University’s Hindu Colleges definitely follows one odd valentine’s day tradition. On this day, college students gather around the oldest tree in the college campus known as the ‘Virgin Tree’ wherein every year student is asked to select a Bollywood actress or model. This one selected will be known as ‘Damdami Mata’. The students decorate the tree with balloons and perform aarti for the selected Damadami Mata. It is believed that praying to Damdami Mata will help them find a partner in the next six months thus ending their virginity in the coming year.

Anga Oath: Members of the Allnutt North Gentlemen’s Association (ANGA), which is St Stephen’s College’s boys hostel performed ‘Anga Oath’ on valentine’s day every year. Happening since the 1970s, the oath has been accused of promoting misogyny. In 2019, the students however cancelled the oath, breaking a four-decade-old tradition after facing protests.

Apart from Indian colleges, several colleges abroad too follow some quirky rituals on this day.

Late-night love songs: Students and couples from the university gather at the base of the memorial tower on the premises and wait for midnight on valentine’s day. They play some classic love songs and couples seal their love with a kiss at midnight.

Not just lovers: Simmons college in Boston, US celebrates not just romantic love but also platonic love between friends as well as an appreciation for their professors. Besides, the college also holds an annual soiree and students have to dress up and bring dates to the event.

