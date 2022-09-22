From Product Design to Embedded Systems, IIT Mandi Launches Free Courses, Anyone Can Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi through its Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), with the help of Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), is launching five short different courses. The IIT claims these courses will develop the skills of Himachali youth with hands-on real-life engineering problems making them employable and ready for the job market.

The course duration will be one month. The free registration for the courses has already started. Free food, accommodation, and teaching material will be provided by IIT Mandi.

The course is open to motivated IT, diploma engineers, engineering students, practicing/working engineers, postgraduates and PhD level students, teachers/faculty members of technical institutions of Himachal Pradesh who are having a strong willingness to excel in their scientific and engineering research pursuits.

Speaking about the new courses, Prof. Tushar Jain, Head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), said, “Seeing the success of the first course on School Camp on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (PRAYAS 1.0), we are further launching five new courses to further develop the skills of Himachali Youth in collaboration with HPKVN, Shimla. These courses target specific branches of engineering disciplines, which are helpful to train the young minds of Himachal Pradesh under the mentorship of experts at IIT Mandi and make them ready for the current job market.”

Further, he mentioned, “This is the first time IIT Mandi has joined hands with HPKVN to impart engineering skills for the benefit of the state. Through these hands-on courses, the students will get the opportunity to stay on the IIT Mandi campus, get trained in different laboratories, and learn from the experienced faculty members.”

The CCE IIT Mandi will offer five new courses under HPKVN scheme. Interested candidates can apply on IIT Mandi website.

1. Hands-On Course on Embedded Systems

2. Model Predictive Control for Industrial Systems

3. Hands-On Training of Computational Fluid Dynamics

4. Finite Element Modelling for Engineering

5. Hands-On Course on Product Design and Manufacturing

Upon completion of the course, a participation certificate from the Centre for Continuing Education, IIT Mandi will also be given to all the participants on successfully completing the course.

