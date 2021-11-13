List of Top Work From Home Internships for Freshers, College Students

Internships help you get hands-on training and build skills for your intended career path. But, the COVID-19 pandemic might have foiled your plans to find your ideal internship. Don’t worry. We have rounded up a few of these Work-From-Home (WFH) internships that might help you.

Team Everest, one of the biggest youth-run NGOs in India, is offering WFH internships to ‘Design A Game’. The internship will include conducting research about virtual games. Candidates who are interested and can start the WFH till December 21 can check it online. The internship is non paid.

Earth5R, an environmental organisation, is providing a WFH internship for the post of ‘Environment Champion’. The intern will have to do plastic waste sampling and analyse data of segregated waste for research purposes. Additionally, candidates will have to train citizens on ‘the harmful effects of plastic pollution and waste segregation techniques’. Those of you who are interested and can start the before December 14 can apply. The internship is non paid.

Teach For India, a teach-for-all network, is offering a ‘Student Mentoring internship’ for candidates who can monitor a small group of students on a three-month project. Candidates who can start the WFH internship by December 6. The internship is non paid.

Sportskeeda, which connects fans and athletes from all over the world, is providing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) WFH internship opportunity. The interested candidate will have to assist the SEO team in daily tasks. The internship is for six months and candidates can apply by December 17. The candidate will be given a stipend of Rs10,000 per month.

Gradeup, a product of GradeStack Learning Private Limited, is providing a content Development internship. The candidate will have to create fresh questions for the UGC-NET (paper 2 of computer application) and write solutions to the previous year’s papers of NET and SET. A candidate who can start the work from home job/internship by December 16. The candidate will be given a stipend of Rs 1000-4000 per month.

