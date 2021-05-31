From REET to CTET: Status of Teacher Eligibility Tests

In India, passing a relevant Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is compulsory for candidates seeking a career in the elementary school teaching, that from classes 1 to 8. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), based on which, candidates are hired for teaching posts across elementary schools. While various states accept CET marks for their teachers’ recruitments drives, many of them also conduct their own TET at the state level.

Since most entrance and recruitment exams have been rescheduled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, here is the latest status report of various TETs:

Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET): The CBSE delayed the CTET exam last year and conducted it in January 2021. The results were announced in February 2021. It was earlier scheduled to be held in July 2020. Over 6 lakhs candidates passed the exam. The schedule for this year’s CTET is yet to be announced by the board.

Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET): The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan closed the registration process for KTET 2021 on May 23. However, the examination date is yet to be announced. There will be two exams - one for lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and the other for high school classes in Kerala.

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET): The REET exam was originally scheduled to be held on April 25 but later postponed to June 20 to provide a chance to students from economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society. The application process for EWS will start soon, Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said recently and students will get at least 15 days for the registration. Hence, it is likely that the exams might be postponed once again.

Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET): The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE) has started the online application process for HP TET for the June session 2021 from May 24 and it will continue till June 13. The state-level eligibility exam for JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (non-medical) TET, and language teacher is scheduled to be held beginning from July 4.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET): The UPTET 2021 exam has been postponed due to the pandemic and a new schedule is yet to be declared. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to commence from May 18 and the exam was scheduled to be held on July 25.

Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET): The Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) had postponed the CG TET in 2020 and is yet to announce any decision on the new schedule of the exam.

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET): The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) conducted the OTET 2021 on April 9. The BSE has also released the answer key of Paper I and II online.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here