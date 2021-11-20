From Resume Writing to Communication: TCS Offers Online Courses for College Students, Freshers

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has come out with a range of courses that one can pursue from the comfort of their homes and get hands-on learning experience from the top industry experts. Among many of these courses that are being offered by TCS, while a few are free of cost other are paid.

These courses can be availed by freshers, undergraduate (UG), and postgraduate (PG) to sharpen their employability skills. Some of the courses are listed here, to know more about other courses students can enrol at learning.tcsionhub.in

Communication Skills Course

In this course TCS will help you understand “what communication is and why we communicate." You will also understand non-verbal communication in detail. On completion of the course, one will learn how to communicate effectively using a combination of verbal and non-verbal communication skills.

Read | Foreigners Taking Up Online Courses on Vedas, Ancient Indian Science Launched by Gujarat Tech University

Students who are preparing to take up employment, as well as working professionals who have just taken up employment, as well as business persons dealing with corporates and other similar clients, can take up this course.

The course is for the duration of one week and is in English. The course is free of cost.

Interview Skills Course An interview is a formal meeting for obtaining information from an individual through questioning. It is a perfect place to showcase your skills by moulding questions and answers for exchanging ideas. This course will help you build confidence to face tough interviews. This course has been designed for freshers, who are preparing to take up employment. It could also help those with some experience and looking for a change of job or better prospects within the organisation. The course is for the duration of one week and is in English. The course is free of cost. Resume Writing and Cover Letter Course

A resume becomes effective if certain points are followed while a few others are avoided and a well worded cover letter improves your chances of getting an interview. This course helps you understand the importance of a well written resume and the different types of resumes. Further, in this course, you will learn the structure and the points to be kept in mind while wording an effective cover letter.

Read | NIIT, Axis Bank Launch FinTech Engineering Course With Offer to Work at Freecharge

Students who are preparing to take up employment. Experienced individuals looking for a change of job or better prospects.

The course is for the duration of one week and is in English. The course is free of cost.

Introduction to IoT and its Application Course

This popular course will help you understand the programming aspects of Internet of Things (IoT) with a view towards rapid prototyping of complex IoT applications. TCS have chosen Python as the primary programming language and Raspberry Pi device for the examples in this course.

Case studies of various IoT domains including home automation, smart environment, smart cities, logistics, retail, smart energy, smart agriculture are included in this course, claims the course detail book. This course also introduces you to advanced topics on IoT including IoT Data Analytics and Tools for IoT.

Read | Courses to Build Career in Data Science Without STEM Background

This course will help budding engineers, IoT enthusiasts, researchers and entrepreneurs interested in the fundamentals, impact and potential of the Internet of Things will find this course beneficial.

The course is for the duration of eight week and is in English. The course is for Rs 17,700.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.