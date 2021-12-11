From Running Tea Shop to Cracking IAS Exam, Inspiring Story of Bareilly's Himanshu Gupta

Every year, after the UPSC exam, the success stories of IAS candidates do the rounds on social media. Sometimes the stories of some candidates are so inspiring that it becomes almost impossible to believe. IAS Himanshu Gupta, who secured 304th rank in the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019, has an inspiring story. Himanshu, who belongs to a small town in UP’s Bareilly, had prepared for his UPSC exam in some tough conditions.

To be successful in any examination, it is necessary to have full determination. There can be many excuses for not passing the exam but the one who overcomes every obstacle gets success.

Himanshu used to run a tea shop and he sat there and prepared for the exam.

Himanshu, a resident of a small town in Bareilly, took the UPSC exam twice before finally achieving it in 2019. In his first attempt, due to his low rank, Himanshu was appointed to the Indian Railway Service. In 2019, with better strategy and preparation, Himanshu finally achieved the 304th rank in the exam and became an IAS officer.

Himanshu Gupta’s father runs a tea shop. Himanshu, while preparing for his exam, used to sit at the shop with his father and read the newspaper daily. Unlike other students, moving to Delhi to prepare for the exam, Himanshu decided to do self-study through digital notes and videos. He was determined to achieve his dream, and the decision proved to be in his favour.

You can prepare for the exam from anywhere.

There is no need to move to a big city to prepare for the UPSC or any other big examination. And, this can be learned from IAS Himanshu Gupta’s track record. A person can achieve success from anywhere, you just need to be fully determined, focused and put in all your efforts.

