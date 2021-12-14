From Sexist Passage to Political Questions, Top Controversies in CBSE Term 1 Board Exams 2022

Ever since the class 10, 12 terms 1 board exams 2022 have begun, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been embroiled in controversies. From a sexist passage in class 10th exam to a question on Gujrat violence in class 12. From spelling errors to providing answers without a question, here’s are some of the contrivers related to the CBSE board exams 2022:

CBSE class 10 English exam

The comprehension passage asked in class 10 English exam showed women in the wrong light. The passage being remarked as bigoted by many states, “wives stopped obeying their husbands and that is the main reason children and servants are indisciplined."

“Women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social and family problems," it adds. “Emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent’s authority over the children. The mother did not exemplify the obedience upon which she tried to insist," it states.

“In bringing the man down from his pedestal the wife and mother deprived herself, in fact, of the means of discipline," it read. The question then goes on to ask students to comment on the tone of the passage and one of the options read the “Writer is a male chauvinist pig".

This has raised a massage stir. The matter was raised in Parliament by Sonia Gandhi. She had requested to remove the passage and an unconditional apology from CBSE. The board has dropped the passage and decided to give full marks to all candidates for the question, regardless of whether it was part of their set or not.

The CBSE class 10 English exam had a few errors in the question paper. As per students, questions number 13 and 14 only had answers/options but featured no questions. There were spelling mistakes in the question paper as well including simple words such as “should" have been spelt wrongly. Further, the paper was difficult and lengthy, claim experts. CBSE, however, denied that the questions were wrong.

CBSE class 12 sociology exam

The CBSE class 12 sociology exam had a question on Gujarat violence. The question stated, “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which government?" More than the question, there was a debate on the CBSE’s response to it.

Shortly after the exam, CBSE apologised stating “A question has been asked in today’s class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers.CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons."

This did not go down well with opposition parties. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, for instance, commented, “The only reason to object to the question is that it is too easy. Any sentient Indian knows the answer."

Difficult Exams

This is the first time that CBSE is holding multiple-choice exams for board aspirants. Candidates claim that even though the questions are MCQ-based, they require long calculations to come to answers. Questions across exams were rated to be tricky, lengthy, and difficult with similar-looking options to confuse students.

A large section of students took to Twitter to demand easy evaluation. Several have claimed the class 12 board English, physics, and mathematics exams were unusually tough. Students have taken to social media and are raising complaints. They have demanded easy evaluation and to give grace marks.

Students have also found the class 12 CBSE term 1 board exam for physics to be difficult. Teachers too claim that the exam had ‘thought-provoking questions. The multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based exam was difficult as it was dominated by numerical.

The matter was raised in Parliament too when Lok Sabha member MK Premchandran raised the matter in the house and said many students are “depressed" because of the tough exams. He too demanded easy evaluation.

Errors in Answerkey

CBSE is releasing the answer key on the same day of the exam. These contain the right answers to questions asked in the exam. Teachers are also being asked to check OMR sheets based on answer keys, however, many teachers claim that there are errors in answer keys, question papers. Teachers are demand that evaluation should be held digitally to avoid errors.

CBSE had earlier acknowledged that there can be errors in the question papers, and answer keys but it assured students that there is a redressal mechanism to address their concerns.

