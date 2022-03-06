From Social Media Marketing to Scientific Research, Internships to Apply in Mumbai

Internships are a gateway to having a firsthand experience of a formal work structure. The experience not only helps candidates understand about the jobs, it also helps them figure what career path to choose. Right from social media marketing to scientific research internship, here’s a list of internships opportunities that are open in Mumbai:

Campus Ambassador - QuHu

This 3-month internship is open for candidates who wants to learn and grow in a fast-paced startup environment, have great communication skills, are interested in networking and can organise events and coordinate with college. There are 40 openings and the selection would be done via a telephonic/ videocall interview. The stipend will be based on the performance of the candidates. Interested candidates can apply at Internshala.

Scientific Research Internship at Mpower Energy Company Private Limited

There are three openings for this post. Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include handle research and development, work on the quality analysis and work on the process development. Candidates need to apply by May 20 at Internshala. The stipend for the six-month internship will Rs 2500 per month.

Web Development internship at CareerMonks

Candidates who want to apply for the two-month internship must have an understanding of SaaS products and have the ability to build basic pages like registration, login, etc. Selected intern’s day-to-day responsibilities include working with other engineers to develop UX design and frontend. It also includes working on jQuery, CSS, and HTML with modern design and UX principle. The hiring for this internship will be online and the company will provide work from home/ deferred joining till current COVID-19 situation improves. The stipend is Rs 5000 per month and candidates can apply at Internshala.

Social Media Marketing Internship at Movie’ing Moments

Movie’ing Moments is looking for a social media executive whose day-to-day responsibilities will include developing and implementing our social media strategy that aligns with our business goals in order to increase our online presence and improve our marketing, increase awareness and develop an enviable corporate image by developing and executing effective communication, generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily, oversee social media accounts design, stay up-to-date with current technologies and trends in social media, design tools, and applications, handle social media pages of the company, come up with catchy and attractive content for social media and develop a weekly calendar for posts. The selected candidates will get a stipend of Rs 8500 per month.

