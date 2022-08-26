India’s IITians are spread all over the world and have reached the pinnacle of big companies and institutions. Whether they are engineers or technocrats or have entered the field of literature-creation with technology, IITians have always amazed with their talent.

Today, we will talk about some of these talents, who have achieved high status with their meritorious ability. These seven celebrities who came out of IIT do not need any introduction, but they have raised the dignity of these institutes even more.

SUNDAR PICHAI

Google Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai (Image: AFP)Google Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has done BTech in Metallurgy from IIT Kharagpur. After this, he did his MS from Stanford University in America and MBA from University of Pennsylvania. Sundar Pichai is counted among the most successful professionals in the world.

RAGHURAM RAJAN

Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of Reserve Bank of India (Image: Krea University website)Raghuram Rajan, former governor of Reserve Bank of India, one of the world’s leading economists, has been a 1985 batch BTech student of IIT Delhi. After IIT, he did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Raghuram Rajan has been a Gold Medalist in both IIT and IIM.

NARAYANA MURTHY

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy (Photo: Instagram)Infosys founder and billionaire NR Narayana Murthy has also been an IIT student. Infosys is one of the biggest software companies in the country. Murthy did his post graduation from IIT Kanpur in 1969.

BHAVISH AGGARWAL

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal (Image: Instagram/ Bhavish Aggarwal)Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of app-based taxi service provider Ola Cabs, is an alumnus of IIT Bombay. He did his BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. In 2018, Bhavish was included in Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

CHETAN BHAGAT

Author Chetan Bhagat (Photo: Twitter/ @chetan_bhagat)IITians have raised the pinnacle of success in the world of writing as well. Chetan Bhagat is the author of books like 5 Point Someone, 3 Mistakes of My Life and Half Girlfriend. Chetan Bhagat has done BTech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. Apart from this, he did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

SACHIN BANSAL

Sachin Bansal, founder of Flipkart (Photo: Twitter/@_sachinbansal)Sachin Bansal, the founder of Flipkart, the flagship company of the Indian e-commerce sector, has also studied from IIT. Sachin is a BTech from IIT Delhi and along with his friend Binny Bansal, he laid the foundation of Flipkart. In the early days, Sachin and Binny used to work for the e-commerce platform Amazon. From there, the idea of ​​developing such platform in India came to their mind.

DEEPINDRA GOYAL

The founder of the food delivery app Zomato, Deepindra Goyal is also an IITian. Goyal did a degree course in mathematics and computing from IIT Delhi in the year 2005. He started his career with Bain & Co. After this the idea of ​​online restaurant information service came in his mind. Then he founded Zomato in 2008.

