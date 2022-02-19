From TBJEE to SRMJEE, Here's a List of Engineering Entrance Exams that Have Started Registration

IIT- Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is the first choice of every engineering aspirant in India. A good score in the entrance exam can land you up at the prestigious IITs and give your career a perfect launchpad. However, JEE exams aren’t the only way to get into a good engineering college. Apart from the well-known IITs, there are various government and private colleges that offer quality courses in the field of engineering. These colleges take admission through different state and national level entrances that are conducted every year. If you are looking for admission into engineering courses this academic year, here’s a list of engineering entrances that you can apply to.

SRMJEE

SRMJEE is conducted every year for offering admission into B Tech courses of SRM Institute of Science and Technology at its campuses in Kattankulatharm Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Andhra Pradesh and NCR (National Capital Region). While the first phase of SRMJEE has already been conducted, the application for the next phase will go on till April 18. This will be followed by registration for the third phase of SRMJEE till June 20. The entrance exams will be conducted as 2.5 hour-long remote test covering physics, chemistry and mathematic subjects.

TBJEE

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has started the registration process for admission into engineering courses at various government and private colleges across the state. Candidates can apply online at tbjee.nic.in till March 2. The entrance exam shall tentatively be conducted on April 27.

BITSAT

BITSAT- The entrance exam for admission into the engineering courses at Birla Institute of Technology & Science campuses at Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad is expected to begin the application process by April. BITSAT will be conducted as a computer-based online test featuring objective-type questions from physics, chemistry, English, logical reasoning, and mathematics or biology subjects.

VITEEE

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has also started the registration for the VITEEE 2022. Candidates will be offered admission to B.Tech courses at various VIT campuses based on their performance in VITEEE. The entrance exam shall feature questions from physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology English subjects

GUJCET

The notification for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) is likely to be released by April or May. Candidates looking for admission into engineering, diploma and pharmacy colleges based in Gujarat can apply for the GUJCET once the registration begins.

Additionally, there are several other state-based entrance exams like Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) and others whose notification is expected to be out soon. Meanwhile, the notification for IIT- JEE Mains 2022 could be released anytime now. The exam is likely to be conducted four times like last year. However, for confirmation, candidates will have to wait for the official notification.

