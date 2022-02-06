From TCS to Cabinet Secretariat, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

Looking for a job is a painstaking task where you have to go through a number of websites and pages, but we have made it easier for you by compiling a list of jobs that you can apply for. From entry-level jobs to posts of junior engineers and officers, here’s the list of jobs that you can apply for in the coming week.

Capgemini recruitment 2022

IT giant Capgemini has invited applications from commerce and management graduates for the recruitment of entry-level executives in its financial services department. Candidates having an experience of 0 to 1 year can apply through the official website — capgemini.com. The job advertisement has not mentioned the last date to apply for the post, so candidates are advised to apply at the earliest. The post requires the candidate to have good communication skills and knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel. Check other details here.

Cabinet Secretariat recruitment 2022

The Cabinet Secretariat at the government of India is hiring for 38 posts of deputy field officer in various languages. Candidates can send their applications via post by March 4. The languages include Balochi, Bhasa, Burmese, Dari, Dzonkha, Dhiveli, Kachin, Russian, and Sinhala. The candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age to apply for the post. Moreover, a bachelor’s degree with a specified language as the subject is also required. The selection process includes a written examination with two papers and an interview. Click to check other details.

NLC India Limited apprenticeship programme 2022

The NLC India Limited has invited applications from candidates holding graduate/diploma in engineering for a one-year apprenticeship programme where they will be trained in various disciplines. Candidates can apply online for 550 available posts through the official website of NLC India Limited by February 10. Candidates must hold a full-time degree in engineering or technology in a relevant discipline. The selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in the qualifying degree. Read on to know other details.

NHPC recruitment 2022

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) is hiring for 133 vacant posts of junior engineers. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NHPC by February 21. The candidate must have a full-time regular diploma in a relevant stream with a minimum of 60 per cent marks or equivalent. Successfully selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 29,600 to Rs 1,19,500. Click to check other details.

TCS off-campus recruitment 2022

Tata Consultancy Services is conducting an off-campus drive to hire fresh college graduates who have passed either BTech, MTech, BE, ME, MCA, or MSc in 2020 or 2021. Candidates can apply for two open positions through the official website of TCS. Candidates are required to have an aggregate of 60 per cent which will be calculated by combining the marks of class 10, 12, diploma, graduation, and postgraduation. The selection process will have two rounds — a written test and interview. Check other details here.

NIPER Hyderabad hiring 2022

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Hyderabad has invited applications to fill 20 non-faculty posts through open competition. Candidates can apply online through the official website of NIPER Hyderabad last by March 2. In order to apply, candidates must have cleared graduation or postgraduation with relevant work experience. Read on to know other details.

CISF constable recruitment 2022

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications from male candidates to fill 1149 vacancies of constable/fireman posts. Candidates can apply online through the official website of CISF last by March 4. In order to apply, the candidate must be between 18 and 23 years of age and also must have passed class 12 with science subject. Check other details here.

UPPSC recruitment 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Prayagraj has invited applications to fill 558 vacant posts of staff nurse (male) in the Medical and Health Services Department, Medical Education and Training Department of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPSC by February 17. Candidates must have passed class 10 with science and must have cleared class 12 from the UP board. Selected candidates will be given a salary of up to Rs 34,800 per month. Click to check other details.

Bureau of Indian Standards

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is hiring GATE-qualified engineering graduates to fill 22 vacant posts of scientist B. Candidates can apply online through the official website of BIS till 21 days from the publication of the advertisement on January 24. The candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in the relevant field of engineering with at least 60 per cent aggregate marks. Selected candidates can expect a salary of Rs 90,000 at the time of joining. Read on to know other details.

Indian Army recruitment 2022

The Indian Army has invited applications for the Short Service Commission course in the department of Judge Advocate General (JAG). Candidates can apply online through the official website of the Indian Army last by February 17. A requirement of six male and three female candidates has been announced in the official notification. Candidates must have an LLB degree with a minimum of 55 per cent of aggregate marks is also required. The shortlisted candidates will have to go through a Service Selection Board (SSB) test. Click to check other details.

