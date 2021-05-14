From Testing Kits to Anti-COVID Gears: What Education Institutes Contributed to Fight Against Coronavirus

As India is battling COVID-19, the universities and higher education institutes across the country have joined the fight against the pandemic. Students have become innovators and take up to research in the ongoing health crisis that has put the country at a standstill. Various universities across the country are developing devices, making online portal to provide verified information about medical supplies and beds. Many students of these universities have come up with different strategies to strengthen the battle against COVID-19.

Let’s look at what Education Institutes have Contributed to India’s Fight Against COVID-19

IIM Lucknow’s Information Portal: Amrita Singh, a software engineer and a student of IIM Lucknow has developed a web portal offering a list of initiatives to provide various information that can provide relief to Covid-affected people.

https://twitter.com/EduMinOfIndia/status/1392463646148620295

IIT-Delhi’s COVID test kit: IIT-Delhi had developed a kit to detect Covid-19 which can be used without the intervention of experts. The peptide-based test for detection of COVID-19 antibodies ELISA helps in determining whether a person possesses antibodies for COVID-19 in their blood. According to IIT-Delhi, the test results can help identify antibodies in individuals who want to donate blood for the experimental treatment of infected patients.

IIT Kharagpur’s Device to detect COVID: IIT-Kharagpur has developed a machine which can detect COVID-19 without the intervention of experts. IIT-Kharagpur’s product COVIRAP can detect possible novel coronavirus infection and gives accurate results in 45 minutes, digitally and hence it can be useful for community testing, especially in low-income countries.

AI device to ensure social distancing: A researchers group at IIT Kharagpur has also developed a low-cost Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cyber-physical system that can monitor the situation of social distancing in public places. The newly developed system can visually detect the gap between individuals. It plays a proximity alert sound after noticing any violation of norms.

Delhi University’s COVID isolation ward: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) College of University of Delhi (DU) has a a COVID isolation centre in the hostel block. The college located in Sector 3 of Dwarka in the national capital has now become an isolation centre with a capacity of 180 beds. The university has its own Covid vaccination centre. Last month, DU’s vice-chancellor Prof PC Joshi inaugurated Vaccination Centre at WUS World University Services (W.U.S.) center in North Campus. It is providing vaccination facilities to university members.

IIT-Bombay Students Start a 24X7 Ambulance Service: Two students and an alumnus of the IIT-Bombay have started 24X7 ambulance service for medical emergencies amid COVID-19 pandemic. Aditya Makkar, Shikar Agrawal in their final year at IIT Bombay and Venkatesh Amrutwar, an alumnus, started the HelpNow initiative. Through the initiative, they aggregated over 700 vehicles which have been deployed across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru and reach within 15 to 20 minutes to the needy’s place.

IIT-B Designed COVID-resistant Surface: The researchers at IIT-B have proposed a designing surface which can enhance the evaporation of the droplets having SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes Covid-19. The researchers have developed the technology to test surfaces wettability and create geometric microtextures on them to stop the transmission of droplets settled on surfaces of objects.

IIT Kanpur’s one-stop website for COVID resources: In an effort to bridge the information gap, the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) of IIT-Kanpur has developed a website to provide the authentic and verified leads related to various medical supplies during the health crisis. The website — indiacovidsupport.com — developed by IIT-Kanpur is disseminating authentic and verified leads to the needy people. It is also updating real-time information.

IIT Kanpur helps ‘India Breathe’: To come over shortage of oxygen at hospitals during COVID-19, IIT Kanpur alumni has come up with an initiative — ‘Breathe India’. It has raised more than Rs 3 crore in a week and helping India in this time of crisis by providing oxygen cylinders on time.

IIIT Hyderabad develops a mortality prediction model: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) researchers have devised a Mortality Prediction Model which can help in prioritizing healthcare facilities based on risk and mortality. They have used machine learning models to categorize risk and predict mortality in Indian patients.

Mount Carmel Schools becomes first pvt school to set up COVID care facility: Michael Williams, the dean of Mount Carmel Schools, Dwarka, has converted the school into a COVID care with the provision of 100 oxygen beds. He named the Covid care facility after his father VK Williams who lost his battle against Covid-19 recently.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here