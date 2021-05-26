From TS Inter to Maharashtra HSC: Know State-Wise Status of Board Exams 2021

While the Centre is yet to announce its decision on holding class 12 board exams, soon after the meeting between the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and state education ministers, one after the other states have started to announce their exam schedules. Here is a status report on how different boards are holding their class 12 exams -

Maharashtra

Varsha Gaikwad, the Maharashtra School Education Minister, indicated that a decision on the state’s board examination for class 12, which had been postponed previously, would be made within a week. She stated that the choice would be made with the students’ and parents’ physical and mental safety in mind. Maharashtra government has already canceled the state board’s class 10 exams.

She also suggested that, in light of the Corona outbreak, the “non-examination route" option for the Maharashtra SSC examination be explored. Our top concern must be the health and mental well-being of children and their families. During the epidemic, students and parents have expressed their fears about sitting for exams. Given the current pandemic crisis and the likelihood that children will be exposed to new coronavirus strains, the idea of a “non-examination route" for class 12th students should be actively examined.

Gujarat

The class 12 exams in Gujarat will be held from July 1. Gujarat has become the first state in the country to take the standard 12 board exam amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Over 6.83 lakh students have been registered in this examination starting from July 1. Of the total, 1.40 lakh students are from the science stream and 5.33 lakh students in the arts and commerce stream. Those who do not appear on this board will have the option to take a re-exam for them after 25 days.

Gujarat board will hold exams with COVID precautions. In the exam room, 20 students will be allowed to appear. The exam will be of 100 marks of which 50 marks will be for multiple-choice questions, and 50 will be the descriptive exam. For arts and commerce stream students, the entire 100-marks exam will be descriptive.

Bengal

West Bengal Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinees may find some respite as the state government plans to make important announcements in the first week of June after meeting with the central government. Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations are not being canceled. Secondary-Higher secondary examination dates will be announced as soon as the Coronavirus recede.

The matter will be discussed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The president of both West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education and West Bengal Board of Secondary Education have submitted their proposals. According to Sources Madhyamik Board has proposed that instead of canceling exams it should be held when the situation improves.

The second option is to curtail the elaborate schedule and take the exam on reduced marks. The third suggestion is to send question papers online so that students can take the exam from home. However, due to the pandemic situation, the state government has decided to postpone the exams until further notice. As per the earlier schedule, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSSE) Madhyamik exams were scheduled to commence from 1st June and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) HS exams were slated to start from 15th June.

Assam

According to the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, the dates for the 10th and 12th board exams will be announced shortly, and the methodology of paper evaluation would follow the CBSE pattern. HSLC and HS both exams will be held once the situation is under control. Earlier, it was stated 15 days after the covid situation is under control the exams will take place. Detailed and final announcement soon.

Tamil Nadu

The state’s Class 10 examinations have been canceled, and students will be judged only on the basis of their internal assessments.

The Tamil Nadu state government showed interest in conducting the TN Class 12 exams 2021 at a recent meeting with union ministers and state education ministers to discuss the class 12 examinations, saying that the decision will be decided dependent on the current situation. The administration has still to settle on the manner in which the examinations will be conducted and the exam paper pattern.

Punjab

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has revoked the Class 10 exams, the results of which were announced on the PSEB’s official website. The exams for Class 12 have been postponed. Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the State Government intends to hold Class 12 Board exams for three major subjects in 2021. The examinations are most likely to take place in June.

Vijay Inder Singla, Punjab School Education Minister, stated on Tuesday that the union government should deliver mandatory COVID vaccinations to all states before making judgments on class 12 tests. Singla, speaking on behalf of Captain Amarinder Singh’s Punjab government, told Union HRD Minister that there is a vital need to vaccinate students taking board examinations and teachers and that the health, safety, and security of both students and teachers is paramount.

Telangana

The TS SSC Class 10 examinations have been canceled, while the TS Inter Class 12 examinations have been postponed. The state’s Class 12 board exams are expected to take place between mid-July and September.

Karnataka

The state education minister, Suresh Kumar, has stated that it is necessary to hold Karnataka PUC Board Exam 2021. He said that an appropriate decision on class 12 board exams would be taken in few days, considering various aspects and the Centre’s suggestion.

Odisha

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Odisha, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has canceled the Class 10th Board Exams for 2021. According to the state Education Minister, students will be graded based on “objective criteria" that have yet to be defined. The board exams for class 12 have been postponed.​

