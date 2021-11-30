From Twitter to Google CEO: Meet IIT, IIM Graduates Heading Top Firms Across Globe

IIT Bombay alumnus Parag Agarwal is yet another Indian proving his mettle in the globe. As Agrawal takes charge as the new CEO of Twitter replacing Jack Dorsey, he is setting yet another example. Several top business personalities including Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and Patric Collision, the CEO of Stripe have taken to Twitter to praise Indian talents and we cannot agree more. From the newly appointed CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal to the CEO of Google Sundar Pichai, here is a list of those who are heading top firms across the world.

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Parag Agrawal

Appointed as the new CEO of Twitter on November 29, replacing founder Jack Dorsey, Agrawal is an alumnus of IIT Bombay. Born in Mumbai, he was graduated from the institute in 2005 after which he pursued a PhD in computer science from Stanford University. Before joining Twitter in 2011, he held leadership positions at Microsoft Research and Yahoo! Research.

Sundar Pichai

The CEO of Google and Alphabet, Pichai was born in Chennai. He completed his BTech in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur and then went on to study MS from Stanford University in materials science and engineering. He also pursued MBA from the Wharton School of the University, Pennsylvania. He joined Google in 2004 and was selected as the CEO in 2015.

Arvind Krishna

The Chairman and CEO of IBM, Krishna studied BTech in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur and completed his PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois. He joined IBM in 1990 and was promoted to senior vice president in 2015.

Nikesh Arora

Arora is the CEO of Palo Alto Networks since 2018. He did his graduation from the IIT Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and an MBA from Northeastern University, along with an MSc from Boston College. Prior to joining Palo Alto, he worked in Google and SoftBank.

George Kurian

The CEO and president of data storage company NetApp since 2015, Kurian took admission in IIT Madras, but later dropped out to pursue the same course from Princeton University. He also completed his MBA from Stanford University.

Rajesh Gopinath

The CEO and Managing Director of IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), he graduated in 1994 with an electrical and electronics engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirappalli followed by a post-graduate diploma in management (PGDM) from IIM Ahmedabad.

Indra Nooyi

The former chairperson and CEO of PepsiCo, Nooyi completed his graduation from Madras Christian College, the University of Madras in 1974, followed by a postgraduate programme diploma from IIM Calcutta in 1976. She also earned a master’s degree in public and private management from Yale School of Management in 1978. In 2018, she was succeeded by Ramon Laguarta as the CEO of the company. She has consistently been ranked among the world’s 100 most powerful women. Currently, she serves on the boards of Amazon and the International Cricket Council.

Among other notable mentions who are not an alumnus of IIMs or IITs includes Satya Nadella — CEO of Microsoft, Shantanu Narayen — CEO of Adobe, Revathi Advaithi - CEO of Flex and Anjali Sud - CEO of Vimeo.

