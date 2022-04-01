From UP Board Question Paper Leak to Cheating Allegations in CBSE: List of Exams Marred by Irregularities This Year

The exam season has arrived and with it has come cheating cases. In this academic year, there have been many cheating cases, not just in board exams but also in college admissions and recruitment exams. Here is a list of some of the exam cheating cases in the last academic year.

UP boards cheating case

The latest on the list is the class 12 English paper cheating case in the Uttar Pradesh Board examination. The exam that was on Wednesday was canceled in 24 districts of the state after one out of the two sets of the question paper got leaked. As per the reports, 17 people, including District Inspector of School (Ballia) Brijesh Mishra and a government school teacher, identified as Ajit Ojha, have been arrested in the case.

Haryana Class 10 cheating case

In another latest case, kins of the examinees used Bluetooth devices and paper chits to help the candidate to cheat in the exam. The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) examination for Class 10 started on Thursday. Over 3.64 lakh students appeared in the social science exam at 1,457 exam centers across the state. As per the media report, friends and relatives of many students were found throwing answer cheat sheets into the exam-center premises by climbing the boundary walls of the schools at many places in State. In some places, kins were found helping their children by using Bluetooth devices, reported Hindustan Times.

Math Paper leak

Second on the list is the Bihar class 10 Maths paper leak. The board had to cancel the class 10 math exam 2022 which was scheduled for February 17. The leak came out after a large section of students had alleged that the question paper was circulated on social medial platforms ahead of the paper began across 25 exam centres. It was later conducted on March 24 from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Due to this, a major delay happened in the declaration of BSEB matric results 2022.

CBSE Term 1 exam cheating

This year CBSE term 1 board exams were allegedly marred by malpractice. A CBSE Schools Management Association (CSMA) alleges that many schools shared the question paper with students ahead of the exam. Since students were asked to appear for the exam from their own schools, the CSMA alleged that many teachers helped students with answers. In a letter to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), an association in Tamil Nadu, CSMA said that teachers are providing students with the answer keys, apart from leaking questions through Local Area Network and WhatsApp. The letter also requests the board to scrap the CBSE term 1 exam.

Police recruitment exam

The exam malpractices are not just limited to school students, this year during the Mumbai police recruitment exam there were reports of alleged question paper malpractices. The recruitment drive for 1076 posts of constables for the Mumbai police began in November. Over 1.09 candidates appeared for the written test of them top 10,760 candidates were called for the ground test, As per the reports, several dummy candidates had appeared during the exam. As of now, the police have registered a criminal offense against two persons for indulging in malpractice during the police recruitment exam. One of the accused persons had acted as a dummy candidate on behalf of the other accused while appearing for the written exam, police said, as reported by Free Press Journal.

Gujarat Forest Guard Recruitment exam cheating

The reports for the exam paper leak came in the State forest guard examination that was conducted by the Gujarat University on behalf of the state forest department last Sunday. As of now, the police have detained eight people, including three examinees.

MPTET paper leak

Last month another paper leak was among the news headlines after reports came out of the alleged paper leak in the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) on March 25. The allegation has been made by a candidate, who claimed that the exam paper was already available phones of some people even before the exam. At present, there has been no response from the government, the school education department or the Professional Examination Board following the claim of the person. It has also been alleged that students who scored low marks have been shortlisted regardless of merit.

