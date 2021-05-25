From UP Board to RBSE: Check Class 12 Board Exams Revised Dates by States

Following the meeting by the Centre along with the Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, state education ministers and education secretaries regarding the holding of class 12 board exams this year, Pokhriyal had asked states to send their suggestions by May 25 to reach a solution regarding class 12 students at the ‘earliest.’

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has proposed two options before the states conduct the class 12 board exams - to conduct exams of only the major subjects or change the exam pattern to objective type questions. The Union Government has also proposed a third option allowing states to take a call on holding the exams in the prevailing situation. It is expected to announce the final exam dates by June 1.

Here’s the revised schedules for other states board exams:

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has scrapped the class 10 board exam due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the class 10 students are to be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board results, the class 12 board exams are expected to be held in the month of July, if the situation normalises. The final schedule is yet to be announced.

Rajasthan: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan is yet to take a decision on Class 12 board exams. Unlike other states, the Rajasthan government is yet to take a final decision on the Class 10 exam as well. However, it is speculated to take the final decision by June.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will also make a decision on the MP Board class 12 exam in the first week of June. State School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has informed the same through a tweet after attending the high-level meeting on May 23. The MPBSE class 12 board exam schedule will be released keeping both the health and safety of the candidates in mind.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has become the first one to release the class 12 exam schedule amid rising coronavirus cases in India. The board has announced to conduct the exams in an open book mode. As per the latest notification of the board, the students will be able to take the class 12 exams while sitting at home. They will be provided with question papers and answer sheets from their respective centers of selected subjects from June 1 to June 5. Once they received the question papers, they will have to submit their answer sheets within five days.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that the decision on Class 12 board exams will be taken in a week, during the high-level meeting on Sunday. She also added that the board might explore the option of a “non-examination route” for the Maharashtra HSC exam due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here