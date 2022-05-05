From UP Board to Maharashtra to Rajasthan: Know Minimum Marks Needed to Pass 10th, 12th Exams Across India

After two years of disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, physical board exams have finally returned for classes 10 and 12. While several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) adopted a two-term formula for the current academic year, others held the exams in conventional methods. Till now only Bihar and Madhya Pradesh board have announced the 10th, 12th exam results.

From UP board to West Bengal to Kerala, here’s a list of passing marks and pass percentages of several state boards from last year:

UP board: To clear the classes 10 and 12 exams conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Last year, the board had its highest pass percentage of 97.88 in class 12 results. For class 10, the pass percentage was 99.53.

West Bengal board: Students need to score at least 30 per cent marks to clear West Bengal Board Class 10 and 12 results. In 2021, the passing percentage of class 12 was 97.69 whereas the board recorded a 100 per cent result in class 10.

CBSE: To be declared pass in CBSE board exams for classes 10 and 12, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in theory, internal assessment, and practical exams. This year the final score of the students will be calculated based on the average marks in the term 1 and term 2 examinations.

Last year, CBSE had to cancel the board examination in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and students were evaluated on alternate methods. CBSE recorded a pass percentage of 99.4 in 2021. In 2020, 88.78 per cent of students had cleared the CBSE class 12 results whereas 91.46 per cent of class 10 passed the exam.

CISCE: The passing marks for class 12 or ISC exams is 40 per cent and that for class ICSE or class 10, it is 35 per cent. Last year, the board recorded a 100 per cent result in class 10 and 99.53 per cent in class 12.

Rajasthan board: Students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to be declared passed in class 10 and 12 board examinations of RBSE. Last year, more than 99 per cent of students who had appeared for class 12 board exams cleared the exams whereas, in class 10, the passing percentage remained at 99.56 per cent.

Telangana board: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) conduct class 10 (SSC) and class 12 exams in the state. Candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks to clear the exams.

Maharashtra board: The passing marks for Maharashtra board classes 10 and 12 exams are 35 per cent. In 2021, the board recorded a near-perfect pass percentage after exams had to be cancelled due to Covid-19 and students were awarded marks based on alternate methods of assessment.

Punjab board: A candidate must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks to clear the class 10 and 12 exams conducted by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). In 2021, 96.48 per cent of students had cleared the board’s class 12 exam whereas for class 10 the passing percentage was 99.93.

Gujarat board: A minimum of 33 per cent marks is required to clear the Gujarat board exams for classes 10 and 12. Last year, the board exams had to be cancelled and students were given mass promotions.

Chhattisgarh board: A minimum of 33 per cent marks are required to clear class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by Chhattisgarh Board. Last year, the board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the board results are expected to be announced by May-end or June first week.

Karnataka board: Students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to clear class 10 and 12 exams. Last year, the exam had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students were awarded marks as per alternate methods of assessment.

Kerala board: To clear Kerala board class 10 and 12 exams, a candidate needs to score at least 30 per cent marks. In 2021, 99.8 per cent of class 10 students had passed the board exams whereas the passing percentage of class 12 remained at 87.94 per cent.

