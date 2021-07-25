From UPPSC to Indian Army, List of Govt Jobs to Apply for This Week

Looking to apply for a government job? This week, several jobs in the government sectors have opened up applications for various posts ranging from bank jobs to navy to agricultural scientists. Scroll below to check all the govt job openings that candidates can apply by this week:

Shillong DRDA recruitment 2021

The Shillong’s District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) East Khasi Hills has invited applications for the posts of assistant, manager, accounts assistant cum DEO, etc. Those who are interested can submit the application form latest by August 6 at 4 pm. Aspirants have to physically submit the form by attaching a copy of bio-data, educational certificates, passport size photos along with the standard form. Click here to know more.

ASRB recruitment 2021

The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has opened online applications from graduate candidates for recruitment to the posts of administrative officer, and finance and accounts officer. The registration process has been started on July 23 and will conclude on August 23 at 5 pm. Interested candidates can apply at the official website. Read more here.

SSC CG Constable recruitment 2021

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the post of Constable General Duty (GD) in central armed police forces (CAPF), NIA, SSF, and rifle (GD) in Assam Rifles. A total of 25271 vacancies will be filled through the recruitment drive. The application process will conclude on August 31. Selected candidates will get pay at between Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Know exam pattern and syllabus here.

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2021

The Indian Navy has invited applications for unmarried male candidates for the electrical branch for Short Service Commission (SSC) on its official portal. In total, 40 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can submit their applications on or before July 30. Selected candidates will undergo a 22-week Naval Orientation Course at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Click here to check details.

Indian Army Officer recruitment 2021

The territorial army has invited online applications for the recruitment of non-departmental officers. The application process will conclude on August 19. The selected candidates will be appointed at the rank of lieutenant. The recruitment will be done through a written exam. The test is scheduled to be conducted on September 26 in offline mode. The appointed candidates will get paid between Rs 56, 100 and Rs 1,77,500. Know details here.

SSC GD Constable recruitment 2021

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for constable (GD) CAPFs, NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles examination 2021. The online application process has commenced on July 17 and will close on August 31. In total, 25,761 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment. Check details here.

Nanital Bank recruitment

The Nainital Bank has invited applications for the appointment of management trainees and clerks on its official portal. A total of 150 vacancies will be filled. Interested candidates willing to pursue a career in the banking sector can submit their application by July 31. Know how to apply.

UPPSC Nurse recruitment 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for staff nurse and sister grade 2 recruitment 2021 on its official website. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,012 vacancies out of which 2671 positions are available for female applicants. Interested candidates can submit their applications on or before August 16. The selected candidates will be appointed at the state medical and training department, state medical and health service, and King George Medical University (KGMU). Check details here.

India Post GDS recruitment

India Post is seeking applications for filling up vacancies at the Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) positions. Candidates can apply on the official website till August 19. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2,357 positions. The Gramin Cycle 3 of the Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 is for the positions of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak. Know more details here.

