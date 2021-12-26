From UPSC CDS to TCS, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

From vacancies at the Indian army, SSC to opportunities at multinational companies like TCS and Tera Data, the job market is looking for eligible candidates. There are opportunities for candidates at different levels of educational qualifications and experience. If you are fresher looking for your first job or are looking to switch from your current employment, we bring you the list of vacancies that you could apply for this week.

Indian Army Civil Defence

Indian Army has notified the recruitment process for filling several civil defence posts under the Sikh Regimental centre at Ramgarh Cant, Jharkhand. The vacancies include a post of lower division clerk reserved for OBC candidates, one bootmaker post reserved for SC candidates, and four posts of cook. Interested candidates may apply online at indianarmy.nic.in on or before the last date of application, January 8. For more details, click here.

Tera Data Software Engineer

American Software giant Teradata is looking for software engineers for its Hyderabad office. The profile is open for candidates with 0 to 3 years of relevant experience. Candidates applying for the profile should hold a BE, BTech, MCA and MSc in CSE/IT. Check other details here.

SSC CGL recruitment 2021

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the application window for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination 2021. The selection for various Group B and C vacancies at ministries and government departments is done through CGL. Interested candidates may apply for SSC CGL 2021 online at ssc.nic.in by the last date of application, January 23, 2022. Check all the details here.

TCS fresher’s hiring for BPS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is looking to hire fresher’s for its Business Process Services. The application is open for graduates of arts, science and commerce. Interested candidates may apply for the hiring process by January 7, 2022. Selection will be done on the basis of a written test on January 26 followed by an interview at the stage of the process. Check other details here.

UPSSSC Health Worker

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has notified the recruitment process of female candidates for filling 9212 vacancies of health workers. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process till January 5, 2022. For detailed eligibility criteria and other information, click here

Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for filling 322 vacancies of Navik and Yantrik posts. The registration process will commence on January 4, 2022, and the last date of application is January 14. The vacancies are open for only male Indian citizens possessing the necessary educational qualification and matching the age criteria. For other details check here.

HRTC Driver

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is looking to hire 332 drivers on a contractual basis. Applicant should have a valid driver’s license for HTVs along with a minimum driving experience of 3 years. The selection will be done on the basis of a driving test. The applications have to be made in offline mode latest by December 27. Check other details here.

UPSC CDS 2022

The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Combined Defense Service (CDS) examination 2022 on April 10. The CDS is an entrance exam for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Air Force Academy, and the Indian Naval Academy. A total of 341 vacancies have been notified under CDS this year. Interested candidates may submit their application online at upsconline.nic.in on or before the last date, January 11. For other details check here.

