Finding the right job is never easy and if you are looking for a government job, it becomes all the more difficult. But worry not, we are here to help. There are several government organisations that are hiring eligible candidates in various departments.

From HNBGU to PSSSB, Gramin Dak Sevak to UPSC, various posts are open for the recruitment drive. Check out the list of job opportunities here and remember to read the eligibility criteria.

HNBGU Recruitment

The Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) has begun the application process for the recruitment of various professor posts. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at hwww.hnbgu.ac.in. The last date to submit the online application forms is March 2 (up to 11:59 pm). A total of 204 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the university.

UPSC CSE Notification

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2023. Candidates can apply for the UPSC CSE by visiting the official page at upsconline.nic.in till February 21 (up to 6:00 PM). The Commission will hold the screening test for selection to the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination through CSE which is slated to be held on May 28.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has started the online application process for the recruitment of 9,172 assistant teachers level 1 and level 2 for the disciplines of English and mathematics. Candidates may apply online at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or sso.rajasthan.gov.in. or before March 1. There are a total of 9,172 open vacancies, including 7,140 level 1 assistant teaching positions and 1,286 level 2 positions for English and mathematics in the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) and non-TSP regions.

PSSSB Recruitment

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has started the registration process for the recruitment of Group C fireman and driver or operator posts. Candidates can apply at the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in. The last date to submit the PSSSB recruitment 2023 form is February 28. Applicants will be able to make payments for the online application form till March 3. PSSSB will fill up a total of 1,317 vacancies in the organisation, through this recruitment campaign. Out of which 991 are for firemen posts and 326 are for driver or operator vacancies.

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment

India Post has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevaks for the post of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. The applications can be submitted online at the official website of the Department of India Posts at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The application submission date has commenced from January 27 and will be open till February 16. Candidates can make edits or corrections between February 17 to February 19. Candidates for all posts should be minimum of 18 years and maximum of 40 years.

