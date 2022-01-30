From UPSC to DRDO, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

If you are looking for a job, then let us tell you several vacancies have opened in the government sector across various departments. Right from scientists to consultants to nurses, here is a list of jobs that you can apply for in the coming week.

UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is hiring for a total of 558 posts of staff nurse (male). Interested candidates can apply by February 17e by visiting the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates will be selected via two rounds of written examination — preliminary and mains. Those who will clear the preliminary round will be allowed to sit in the main exam. A merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the main examination. Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 34,800 per month. Click here to know more.

BIS Scientist Recruitment 2022

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has invited applications from eligible GATE-qualified candidates for 22 posts of scientist B. Engineering graduates from various streams such as civil, chemical, textile, and electrical can apply at bis.gov.in. They must have scored at least 60 per cent aggregate marks in graduation. Further, it is mandatory to have a valid GATE 2019/20/21 score. Check how to apply here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring for 14 posts of senior administrative officer, assistant employment officer, sub-regional employment officer, and assistant professor. The last date to apply is February 10 at the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in. The minimum age for registering for the posts is 30 years. Candidates will be shortlisted either via a recruitment exam followed by an interview or just the interview round. Know other details here.

SGPGIMS Recruitment 2022

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow is recruiting for as many as 165 posts of group B and C vacancies ranging from medical physicist, assistant dietician, receptionist, stenographer, housekeeper, pharmacist, junior engineer, store keeper, and data entry operator, etc. Candidates can visit the official website at sgpgi.ac.in to submit their applications. The last date to apply is February 14. The selection process will be on the basis of marks obtained in the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) which will be held for all posts. Check other details here.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA)

DDA has invited applications for consultant posts on a contractual basis. Two vacancies for the posts of landscape architect consultants will be filled. Candidates can apply via email by February 9 at the official website at dda.org.in. DDA has clarified that the posts are temporary and the hiring is purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year. The selected candidate for the post of senior landscape architect will be offered a salary of Rs 65,000 per month while landscape architect will get a pay of Rs 45,000 monthly. Click here to know more details.

DRDO

DRDO’s Research Centre Imarat (RCI) is hiring for 150 apprentice posts. Candidates can apply at rcilab.in by February 7. Candidates who have already undergone apprenticeship training or at present undergoing apprenticeship training under any organization are not eligible to apply. The apprenticeship would be for 12 months and the selection will be on the basis of academic merit or written test or interview as required, subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. Read on to know more.

Indian Army Recruitment 2022

The Indian Army has invited applications for the Short Service Commission course in the department of Judge Advocate General (JAG). Applicants must have an LLB degree. Total nine candidates will be hired including six males and three females. The registrations can be done at joinindianarmy.nic.in by February 17, 3 pm. The total tenure of the service will be for a total of 14 years, in which the initial period will be 10 years which can be extended up to four years. This also includes a six-month probation period. Click here to know more.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the recruitment of constable/ fireman (male) posts. Candidates will be able to apply at cisfrectt.in up till March 4. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 1149 vacancies. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST), followed by a written exam, document verification, and medical examination. Know other details here.

