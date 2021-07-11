From UPSC to Indian Navy, Here's the List of Government Jobs to Apply for This Week

Lakhs of aspirants in India look forward to joining government services. A lot of government departments, at the central as well as state level, from time to time keep notifying several vacancies for such aspirants. From teaching jobs to Indian Navy recruitment, here are all the government vacancies at the central and state levels one can apply for this week.

UPSC recruitment 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has re-opened the online application process for principal recruitment 2021 in the Directorate of Education, New Delhi from today onwards. Those willing to apply for this recruitment must submit the application at the official website on or before July 29. In total, 363 vacancies have been announced. Check details here.

Indian Navy recruitment 2021

Indian Navy has invited online applications for 350 vacancies for the recruitment of sailors MR October 2021 batch. Unmarried male candidates can apply through the official website on or before July 23. The selection will be done through medical examinations followed by written tests and physical fitness tests. The selected candidates will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 14,600. Read details here.

KARTET 2021

The centralised admission cell (CAC) has invited the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) application on its official website. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 22 while the application will be accepted till July 20. Those qualifying KARTET 2021 will be eligible to apply for all the teachers’ recruitment across the state. Know more.

BSF recruitment 2021

Those willing to join the Border Security Force can apply for the recruitment of assistant aircraft mechanics (Assistant sub-inspector), assistant radio mechanic, and constable (storeman) in the Air Wing of Border Security Force (BSF) by July 26. A total of 65 vacancies have been announced for this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply only on the official website.

UKSSSC recruitment 2021

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) will be recruiting 434 vacancies for Lab assistants, Environmental supervisors, Monitoring assistants, and Photographer for its different departments. The online application process 2021 has been commenced from July 6 onwards. Read recruitment details here.

UPPSC recruitment 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for 128 vacancies of assistant professors in government medical colleges across the state. The application process will be closed on July 26 while the fee can be paid till July 23 only. Shortlisted candidates will get an initial payment of Rs 68,900. Check details here.

