From UPSC to IOCL: List Of Government Jobs To Apply for This Week 

Several government sectors and PSUs have notified recruitment drives for various posts which can be applied this week. Right from lecturers to engineers to geologists, thousands of vacant seats have been notified by central and state governments. Check the list of government jobs that can be applied this week.

ONGC recruitment 2021

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited is recruiting graduate trainees for the 313 vacancies in Engineering and Geo-Science disciplines. Engineering graduates who have passed the GATE 2020 are eligible to apply for these posts. The application form has to be submitted online by October 12 on the official website of ONGC. Check all details here.

BPSC recruitment 2021

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the 67th combined competitive exam 2021 notification on September 24. In total, 555 vacancies have been announced for various posts across the state. The online registration would begin from September 30 onwards and will conclude on November 5 on the official website of BPSC. The selection will be conducted in three phases- prelims, mains and personal interview. Check eligibility criteria and other details here.

SSC Selection Post Phase IX recruitment 2021

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the Selection Post Phase IX for multiple posts in various regions across the country on its official website ssc.nic.in. The application process has begun and will remain active till October 25 while the last date to pay the application fee is October 28. As many as 3261 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Know more details here.

Bihar health department recruitment 2021

The State Health Society of Bihar has extended the application deadline for 8853 ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife) vacancies till October 3. A total of 8000 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The candidates with a diploma in ANM from a recognised university are eligible to apply for this recruitment on the official website of the State Health Society. Check details here.

UPSC NDA recruitment 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination 2021 for women. The notification has been released for as many as 400 vacancies out of which 370 are in the national defence academy and 30 in the naval academy. The application process would remain active till October 8 at upsc.gov.in and the exam is scheduled to be held on November 14.

Himachal Pradesh lecturer recruitment 2021

The Himachal Pradesh government has begun the recruitment drive to fill 216 vacant posts of lecturers in schools across the state. The candidates can apply for the recruitment without qualifying for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) as well. As per the reports, 50 per cent of vacant seats will be filled through direct recruitment and the remaining 50 per cent through promotion. For further details click here.

IOCL Recruitment 2021

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has notified recruitment of experienced non-executive personnel for its various branch on its official website iocl.com. In total 513 vacancies are available for various posts. The online application process will conclude on October 12. Selected candidates will be paid between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000. Check steps to apply here.

UPSC Engineering Service Examination 2021

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the application process for Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2022. Interested engineering graduates must submit their online applications by October 12 till 6 pm. A total of 247 vacancies will be filled through a three-stage selection process — prelims, mains, and interview rounds. Know more details here.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist recruitment 2021

The UPSC has also issued the notification for the combined geo-scientist examination and the registration window is available on the official website upsconline.nic.in. The interested candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply till October 12. In total, 100 vacant seats are available for Geologist, Group A, 50 for Geophysicist, Group A and 20 for Chemist Group A. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains and interviews. Click here to know all details about the selection process.

Indian Railway recruitment 2021

Indian Railway has invited applications for 492 apprentice posts in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill various posts including Machinist, Electrician, Welder, Fitter, Turner, Painter, and AC Mechanic. The application can be submitted by October 3. Check eligibility criteria for each post here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here