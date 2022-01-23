From UPSC to RailTel, List of Jobs to Apply for the Week

If you are looking for a job change or a fresher, here is a list of government jobs to apply for in the coming week. Right from junior engineers to officers to stenographers across various organisations, here is a list of jobs to apply for.

RBI Recruitment 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is hiring 14 vacancies of law officers, managers, architects, and library professionals. Candidates can apply at the official website at rbi.org.in on or before February 4. The candidates will be selected based on their performance in online and offline exams followed by interviews for their posts. The exam for all the posts except for librarian grade A and curator will be on March 6. All the exams will consist of two papers. Read on to know more details.

NVS Recruitment 2022

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for 1,925 posts (group A, B, C). The registration process will end by February 10. Candidates applying for the posts of assistant commissioner, assistant commissioner (administration), and junior engineer (civil), their selection will be on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview. Check out all details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be filling as many as 78 vacant posts under various departments and ministries. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 27. The posts are available in the Ministry of Mines, Tribal Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Fisheries Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Finance, and Ministry of Culture among others. The selection will be done on the basis of either only interview or a recruitment test followed by an interview. Read on to know more.

BARC Scientific Officer

The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre’s (BARC) has invited applications from engineering graduates, science postgraduates to fill the posts of scientific officers. Interested candidates may register online at BARC’s website barc.gov.in on or before February 11. Candidates will have to clear a two-tier screening process including an online written test or FATE score. Shortlisted candidates will be then called for a selection interview. Finally selected candidates will be recruited as scientific officer ‘C’ in one of the DAE units or Atomic Energy Regulatory Board. Know all details here.

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank

Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited has announced the vacancy for the executive post of chief commercial officer. Candidates must have either completed graduation or postgraduation or MBA and must be proficient at leading, inspiring, and coaching a team to achieve the expected results. The chief commercial officer will be dealing with building strategic goals, translating them to make them easier to grasp, and then applying them through various performance and business-centric measures. Know all details here.

RSMSSB Junior Engineer

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited applications for as many as 1092 vacancies from junior engineers. Interested candidates can apply by February 19. The Junior Engineer (JEN) exam 2022 will be conducted by RSMSSB for the recruitment of JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), and JE Mechanical (Diploma) in May. Selected candidates will be paid Rs 33,800 as their monthly salary. Check how to apply here.

Central Railways

Central Railways has invited applications for as many as 2422 apprenticeship posts and to get trained in various trades at workshops and units. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rrccr.com. The last date for submitting applications is February 16 at 5 pm. The various trades include painter, welder, carpenter, electrician, machinist, fitter, and turner among others. Candidates can apply for only one cluster from the available five — Mumbai, Bhuswal, Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their marks in matriculation along with ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. Read all details here.

RailTel Corporation of India (RCIL)

The organisation has invited applications to fill 69 posts in the technical, marketing, finance, and legal departments. The last date to apply is February 23. The vacancies are for the posts of deputy manager, manager, and senior manager in different departments of RailTel. Candidates must have completed BE or BTech or BSc in the relevant field of engineering. In addition, those applying for deputy manager marketing must have completed MBA or PG diploma in business administration with specialisation in marketing/telecom/ IT or equivalent. Deputy manager finance and legal must have cleared CA/ICWA and LLB, respectively. Check all details here.

DigiLocker

Digilocker has invited applications from young motivated candidates for its six-month work from home internship programme 2022. The selected candidates will be assigned specific tasks during virtual internships in various domains that will challenge them to broaden their horizons. Candidates must have their own laptops or computers, no office space will be given to them. Interns will use the OpenForge platform for the submission of the assignments given to them. Read all details here.

APSC Stenographer

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is hiring for the posts of stenographer grade –I, under the Secretariat Administration Department. The last date to apply for the post is January 30 via the official website at apsc.nic.in. Candidates have to pass the speed test — 120 w.p.m in English and 100 w.p.m in Assamese or Bengali, or Hindi before they sit for the second speed test of 150 w.p.m in English and 120 w.p.m in the language following which they will be eligible to get appointed as stenographer grade –I. Know all details here.

DSE Odisha Teacher Recruitment 2022

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha has notified the recruitment process for filling 11,403 posts of ‘initial appointee teachers’ in government secondary schools across the state. Interested candidates can apply by January 31. The final selection will be done on the basis of the candidate’s performance in a Computer Based Test (CBT) tentatively scheduled for March 2022. Check vacancy details here.

JPSC Assistant Professor

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is looking for candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Medical College of Jharkhand. The online application process concludes on February 8. Candidates can apply for the mentioned posts through the official website at jpsc.gov.in. A total of 110 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Check out all details here.

