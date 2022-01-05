From Uttar Pradesh to Jharkhand: List of States That Shut Schools Due to COVID

Amid the spike in Covid-19 and Omicron cases across states, the respective governments are shutting schools and opting for online classes once again. The central government has meanwhile begun Covid-19 vaccinations for 15 to 18- year olds. Right from Uttar Pradesh to Jharkhand to Karnataka, here’s the latest state-wise status of closure of schools:

Uttar Pradesh: The UP government has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 10 till January 15. The decisions were taken in view of the rising Covid-19 cases which includes 23 Omicron cases.

Maharashtra: Schools will remain shut for students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 in Mumbai up till January 31. Students of classes 10 and 12 will, however, be allowed to attend physical classes. Schools in Pune too will remain shut for classes 1 to 8 up to January 30. Recently, the school education minister Varsha Gaikwad tested positive for Covid-19, following which the students have been demanding the closure of schools across the state. Gaikwad had earlier said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and will shut schools if the situation requires.

Jharkhand: Both schools and colleges in the state have been closed up till January 15 along with other educational institutions including coaching centres. Health Minister Banna Gupta said the step has been taken due to the fear of Omicron.

Punjab: The state government has shut down all schools and colleges in the state. All schools will resort to online classes. Medical and nursing colleges will continue with physical classes. The schools “are expected to maintain the academic schedule through online teaching," the government said in a statement.

Tamil Nadu: Schools have been closed in the state due to rising Omicron cases from classes 1 to 8 up till January 10, however, physical classes remain open for students of 9 to 12. The government has revised the guidelines for the higher classes.

West Bengal: Schools and colleges in West Bengal have been closed since January 3. Online classes will continue due to schools being shut amid rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

Haryana: The state government has shut schools and colleges till January 12. Offline classes were going on for all classes with 50 per cent capacity but have been closed since January 2. Schools will continue with online classes now.

Odisha: Classes 1 to 5 have been closed due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state. Physical classes for students of 6 to 10 remain open.

Karnataka: The state has decided to close schools in Bengaluru from January 6 for two weeks. Classes 10 and 12 will, however, remain open. The students and parents in the state have been demanding the closure of schools after the state education minister tested positive for Covid-19.

Goa: Schools and colleges have been shut up till January 26. Classes 8 and 9 are being shut and students are resorting to online classes while classes 11 and 12 are allowed to attend schools.

Delhi: Schools and colleges have been shut down after the DDMA declared the national capital a “yellow alert" due to the increasing Covid-19 cases. Online classes would continue while examinations and related activities for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted as per schedule.

