From West Bengal to Punjab, List of Winter Vacation in Schools in Different States

Waking up on an early morning during winter can be really challenging. But for all the students out there, there’s a relief because the holiday season is here. The year is about to end and we are here with a state-wise list of winter holidays in schools in different states.

This time, Christmas falls on Sunday. However, apart from Christmas and the usual weekends, schools will remain closed during the winter vacation period that lasts for 10-15 days. Check out the state-wise list here:

Jammu and Kashmir

While snowfall is already setting on the slopes of the hill state, the government of Jammu and Kashmir announced a three-month-long winter vacation for schools in the valley in view of the onset of winter. While the classes from nursery to Class 5 will close on December 1, classes 6 to 8 will stop academic activities on December 12.

West Bengal

West Bengal School Holiday 2022 is announced for December 26, 2022. Mamata Banerjee led the West Bengal government to issue a notification and declared a state holiday on December 26 which is the day after Christmas. As per the official orders, all government offices, educational institutions, and other offices would remain closed on December 26.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan schools will be shut for 12 days during winters. The winter vacations in the state will start from December 25 and will continue till January 5, 2023. This year Rajasthan board has increased the number of days in winter holidays and decreased the number of holidays in summer vacation.

Punjab

As per schedule, the winter vacations will be in two phases and divided as per the weather of the areas. The educational institutions of upper Punjab will be from January 3 to 13, 2023 while in central and southern Punjab the vacations will be held from December 23, 2022, to January 6, 2023.

The districts, which will observe winter vacations from December 23, 2022, to January 6 2023, include Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura, Okara, Vehari, Lahore, Khanewal, Khushab, Hafiz Abad, Multan, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Mandi Baha Uddin, Lodhran, Nankana Sahib, and Jhang. However, districts, where winter vacations will start from January 3 to 13, include Rajanpur, Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, and Chiniot.

