From West Bengal to UP to Karnataka: When to Expect Revised Dates for Board Exams

In wake of second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, several states have postponed class 12 board exam and cancelled class 10 exams, a move similar to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The states, like CBSE, have decided to promote class 10 students without examination and are yet to take a final decision on the conduct of class 12 examination. There are few states which did not cancel class 10 exams along with class 12 and said that the revised dates will be announced after assessing the situation. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have also cancelled the ICSE Class 10 exams and deferred ISC Class 12 exams.

Let’s look at when to expect revised dates for board exams in different states:

Assam: The Assam Higher Education Council (AHSEC) had earlier postponed the higher secondary (HS) Class 12 exams as well as the HSLC or Class 10 board exam. The revised schedule of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examinations are yet to be announced and will done after consultation with the state health department, the state government had said.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the final decision on the UP Board Exams 2021 by May 20, 2021. Reportedly, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has said that the government will review the coronavirus situation in the state until May 20. The government will take a decision on the board exams while keeping in mind the welfare of students, he said.

West Bengal: The Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) postponed the West Bengal Madhyamik exams 2021 (Class 10) till June 15. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take a further decision on the conduct of class 10 examinations, which were scheduled to begin on June 1 and end on June 10. It is expected that any decision on the conduct of class 10 examination will have a bearing on class 12 examination, scheduled to be held from June 10.

Rajasthan: Due to a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has postponed class 10 and 12 exams 2021. The board has said that the revised date of the exam will be announced after further discussion with the government.

Chhattisgarh: According to the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), the results of class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment. The announcement also added that those students who were regular and not able to appear for practical examinations or submit their projects due to Covid-19 will be awarded minimum marks required to pass the exam. CGBSE secretary, V K Goyal said, those students who have not achieved even the minimum marks will also be promoted to the next class.

Himachal Pradesh: HPBoSE has announced that the class 10 board exams will be calculated on the basis of performances in the first term, second term, pre-board and internal assessment exams and the result will be announced on June 2021. While the class 12 exams have been postponed till further notice.

Karnataka: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 examination that was scheduled to begin on June 21 has been postponed by the Karnataka government due to the rising cases of Covid-19. The revised schedule will be decided after “the second wave (of Covid-19) dies,” said Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.

Telangana: The School Education Department, Telangana has decided to cancel the class 10 board exams and promote all students based on formative assessment. The Telangana School Education Department has got the nod from the government to award grades to class 10 students by considering their performance in internal assessment.

Gujarat: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary education board (GSHSEB) has cancelled the class 10 exams and postponed the class 12 exams till further notice.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has postponed the MP Board Exam 2021 for class 10 and 12 till June. While announcing the postponement of exams, the board said that it will take a decision on the date and mode of the examination after assessing the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

