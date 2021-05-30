From What is a Pandemic to Its Cure, List of Online Courses to Know All About Covid-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our lives and is making us learner newer ways to live. To fight the virus, it’s important to empower ourselves with knowledge. With so much information and misinformation around, it has become critical to understand about the pandemic, its nature, its cure, vaccination etc. Anyone can learn from experts and debunk myths.

Here are some of the online courses that you can partake to gain more information about the virus:

Social Care During COVID-19: Coping with Self-Isolation and Social Distancing - The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust

Through this one-month course, learners will gain knowledge about coping strategies on how to respond to the impact of Covid-19, the impact of self-isolation and social distancing on social care, and added vulnerabilities that Covid-19 may create. This course is designed not only for all social care professionals but also for home-based caretakers.

Physics of COVID-19 Transmission - MIT OpenCourseWare

Through this six-week course, one can learn about the scientific principles behind the Covid-19 and how quantitative safety guideline may be derived to assess the risk of transmission. The contents of this six-week course will have technical and all assessments are accessible to anyone with some general undergraduate-level knowledge in STEM but there are also optional derivations intended for graduate students and professionals.

Introduction to Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) - WHO

If you are keen on knowing about patient care-related activities in healthcare settings, IPC is the course for you. By the end of this module, you will learn to identify possible causes of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and describe how they are transmitted, how to protect patients, and identify risk factors. The duration of the course approximately 1 hour. On completion, candidates will receive a course certificate.

COVID-19 Infodemic Management: Risk Communication and Community Engagement Challenges - WHO

This two-hour course will teach learners about how countries, communities, and individuals are responding to managing public health and social measures. Illustrations from WHO headquarters, regions, and Ministries of Health will provide concrete examples of messaging and other communication interventions developed during Covid-19.

