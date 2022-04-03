From Wipro to BHU, List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

From Wipro to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), various organisations have come up with interesting opportunities for people looking for jobs across various sectors. Each opportunity demands different educational qualifications, set of skills and other eligibility conditions. If you are someone who is looking to grab some interesting job opportunities, then we bring you a list of jobs you could apply for this week.

Wipro

Wipro has invited applications for the post of graduate engineer trainee, service desk analyst and developer. The notification issued by the company has not given any deadline to apply, therefore, candidates are advised to apply at the earliest. For the post of graduate engineer trainee, one must have an engineering degree, for service desk analyst, any degree holder can apply and for the post of developer, people having a computer science or related degree are only eligible to apply. Check out all the details here.

Advertisement

National Thermal Corporation Limited (NTPC)

NTPC has invited applications for 55 posts which includes 50 posts of executive – Combined Cycle Power Plant-O&M, 4 posts of executive – Operations-Power Trading, and 1 post of executive – Business Development-Power Trading. In order to be eligible to apply, candidates must be less than 35 years of age. Upon successful selection to any of the posts, candidates can draw a salary of Rs 90,000 per month. Read on to know more.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

To help PhD students nurture their professional skills, BHU has started a Teach for BHU fellowship for its research students. Any scholar who is expecting to submit their thesis in the next six months can apply for it. The selected scholars will teach in the university, its associated colleges, and schools including underprivileged schools for a period of 1 year. Selected candidates will get a fellowship of Rs. 40,000 per month along with an HRA of Rs. 6,000. You can check the details here.

Advertisement

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

ONGC is recruiting candidates for two posts of assistant legal advisor through CLAT 2022 LLM scores. Candidates who wish to apply will have to appear in the CLAT 2022 to be held on May 8. Once the score of CLAT 2022 is released, ONGC will publish another notification for the recruitment of assistant legal advisor. The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary from Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1,80,000. Click on the link for further details.

Deshbandhu College, Delhi University

On March 22, DU’s college Deshbandhu has issued a notification inviting applications for 132 posts of assistant professors in various streams such as biochemistry, botany, chemistry, commerce, computer science among others. The last date of receiving applications is two weeks from the date of notification. The candidates selected for the post of assistant professor will get a remuneration of Rs. 57,700 per month as per the 7th pay commission. One can apply by visiting the official site of college, deshbandhucollege.ac.in. Click here for more information.

Cabinet Secretariat

The government of India is filling up six posts in the Cabinet Secretariat for trainee pilot. Candidates having a commercial pilot license or helicopter pilot commercial license from DGCA between the age group of 20 and 30 years can apply for the post. Applications will be accepted through offline mode only. Candidates can download forms from davp.nic.in. Selected candidates will be paid Rs 56,100 and allowances as per CCS (RP) rules, 2016 every month. For further information, click here.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.