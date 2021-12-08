From XAT, JIPMAT to Online Courses: Options Beyond CAT 2021 for B-school Aspirants

The provisional answer key of the IIM entrance — Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2021 has been released at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can estimate their percentile using the answer key. But for those who missed out on applying for CAT 2021 or have not performed well, here are some other options beyond the IIM entrance exam that MBA aspirants can apply for:

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

Conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, XIMB Bhubaneswar, and several other institutes, the application process is on and will remain open till December 10. The registration fee is Rs 1800 and the examination is scheduled to be held on January 2, 2022.

ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test (IBSAT)

Conducted by ICFAI, those who clear this exam will be able to get admissions to IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Bengaluru, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Dehradun, IBS Jaipur, IBS Kolkata, IBS Mumbai, and IBS Pune. The last date to submit the application form is December 16 at the official website at ibsindia.org. The examination will be held on December 25 and 26. The registration fee for IBSAT is also Rs 1800.

MICA Admission Test (MICAT)

This MBA entrance test is conducted twice every year and is conducted by MICA Ahmedabad. The application process for the second session is open and will continue till January 16. The exam will be held on January 29. The registration fee for the computer-based test (CBT) is Rs 2100.

Kalinga Institute for Industrial Technology (KIIT)

The exam is conducted by KIIT for admission to its MBA programme. The application process will continue till January 10 at the official website of KIIT School of Management — ksom.ac.in. The exam will be conducted from January 15 to 17.

Institute of Rural Management (IRMASAT)

The application process for IRMASAT is also open and will continue till December 30 at the official website at irma.ac.in. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test on February 18 and 19. IRMA also considers CAT and XAT scores for admissions to its MBA programme.

Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)

GMAT is conducted multiple times a year and the score is not only accepted by IIMs, other B-schools in India but also abroad. More than 200 programmes and 140 business schools accept GMAT scores. One can apply for this after class 12.

Joint Integrated Program in Management Test (JIPMAT)

This is a dual degree program — bachelor’s and master’s — offered by IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Rohtak, and IIM Indore for candidates who have cleared class 12. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the exam for the five-year integrated programmes offered by the above-mentioned institutes.

Online Courses

Apart from the full-time two-year courses, the IIMs offer several online, short-term certificate, and diploma courses for students as well as working professionals. The courses can be availed at Coursera, edX, etc and are available all year round. Some of the top courses include Accounting and Finance by IIM Bangalore, Management Science by IIM Calcutta, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence For Business by IIM Jammu, etc.

