From Yale to Harvard: Online Courses That Offer Degree From Top US Colleges

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, top colleges and universities are offering online courses which are open to people across the world. Not only are they a great way to boost your CV but also are a great way to learn something new while confined at home.

From Harvard to Yale to Columbia, if you have ever dreamt of studying at any of these top universities across the world, this is your time. Here’s a roundup of some of the highly ranked online courses offered by the best universities:

CS50’s Introduction to Game Development - Harvard University

Through this course, candidates will know how video games are implemented and designed. The course features online lectures and hands-on projects and explores principles of 2D and 3D graphics, animation, sound, and collision detection using frameworks like Unity and LÖVE 2D, as well as languages like Lua and C#. The course is available on the official website of Harvard as well as on edX.

CS50’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python - Harvard University

This course explores the concepts and algorithms at the foundation of modern artificial intelligence and explores technologies like game-playing engines, handwriting recognition, and machine translation. By the end of the course, students will have a clear understanding of machine learning and artificial intelligence systems. This course is also available on both the official website of Harvard and edX.

Introduction to Psychology - Yale University

This course provides a comprehensive overview of the scientific study of thought and behavior and explores topics such as perception, communication, learning, memory, decision-making, etc. The course will also look into the aspects of mind development in children. The course is available on the official YouTube channel of Yale for free and consists of 20 videos. Alternatively, candidates can apply for the course on Coursera.

How to Learn Math: For Students - Stanford University

The course helps find out the best ways to approach and learn math effectively for all levels of students. Many people have had negative experiences with math, and end up disliking math or failing, hence this course will give learners of math the information they need to become powerful math learners. The course consists of six short lessons and is for free. The course is available on both edX and Stanford website.

Artificial Intelligence: Principles and Techniques - Stanford University

This introductory course to AI will provide a broad overview of how to use machine learning in problem-solving, reasoning, learning, and interaction. However, candidates must have prior knowledge of CS103, CS106B or CS106X, CS107 and CS109 (algorithms, probability, and programming experience).

The Age of Sustainable Development - Columbia University

The Age of Sustainable Development course gives students an understanding of the key challenges and pathways to sustainable development, that is, economic development that is also socially inclusive and environmentally sustainable. The 30 hours course is available for free via Coursera. Applicants can find the course on Coursera.

Computer Science: Algorithms, Theory, and Machines - Princeton University

This program will teach learners the fundamental precepts of computer science. This course is for people who know how to program and want a broad introduction to the discipline. The course emphasizes the relationships between applications programming, the theory of computation, and real computers. Candidates can apply for the program on Coursera or on the Princeton university website.

