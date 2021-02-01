FSSAI Provisional Merit List, Exam Marks Released at fssai.gov.in, Details Here

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released the provisional merit list for the candidates who have taken the FSSAI 2019 exam for various posts on October 10 and 11, last year. The aspirants can check the FSSAI provisional merit list 2019 on its official website at fssai.gov.in. The FSSAI conducted the written exam for the posts of Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant Manager, Hindi Translator, IT Assistant, Junior Assistant Grade-I, Personal Assistant, Assistant, Central Food Safety Officer and Technical Officer.

Those qualifying the FSSAI written exam will be further called for a skill test and document verification. There are a total of 156881 vacancies have been announced by the FSSAI under DR-02/2019.

How to download the FSSAI written exam 2019 provisional merit list:

Step 1: Visit the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the Jobs@FSSAI tab on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will be opened, there click on the link for‘Notice dated 20th Jan 2021, merit list of provisionally selected candidates’

Step 4: A pdf file will be opened, read the instructions carefullyand search for your name in the merit list

Candidates can check the FSSAI written exam 2019 merit list directly from here. -- Notice_DR_02_Merit_Lists_21_01_2021.pdf

Candidates can also check their FSSAI written exam score on the same page. They will have to click on the link for the written exam marks and enter their roll number and other required details to sign in. After this, the candidates can see their FSSAI written exam marks. Click on the link to check the same. -- https://fssai.formflix.com/applicant-login

FSSAI will conduct the selection process for the various posts under DR-02/2019 in three phases- CBT, Written exam and interview. For further details, candidates are requested to visit the official website.

In case of any query, candidates can also contact the concerned authority at fssaihelpdesk19@gmail.com and 18002660793 between 10 am to 5 pm on working days.