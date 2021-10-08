FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Applications Begin for 233 Posts at fssai.gov.in

Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications from suitable candidates for recruitment to the various posts including food analyst, technical officer, Hindi translator, central food safety officer (CFSO), assistant, personal assistant, and IT assistant. The application process has begin today, October 8 on the official website fssai.gov.in.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before November 7. As many as 233 vacant seats have been advertised for this recruitment drive. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test followed by an interview/skill test if required. The written exam will be conducted in computer-based tests mode.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

— Food Analyst: 4

— Technical Officer: 125

— Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) :37

— Assistant Manager (IT) : 4

— Assistant Manager: 4

— Assistant: 33

— Hindi Translator: 1

— Personal Assistant: 19

— IT Assistant : 3

— Junior Assistant Grade- 1 : 3

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates must hold a graduation or postgraduation degree in the relevant subjects/fields from any recognised board of education.

Age limit: For the post of food analyst, the upper age limit is 35 years and for the junior assistant grade-I, the maximum age limit must not exceed 25 years. For all other posts, the upper age is capped at 30 years.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Application Process

Those willing to apply for more than one post will have to do the registration separately for each of the posts. The application fee for General category candidates is Rs 1500 per post, while for SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD, the application fee is Rs 500. The applicant must keep a copy of the submitted FSSAI application form for future reference.

