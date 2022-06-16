FT Masters in Finance Rankings 2022: France B-schools Secure Top 5 Ranks, No Indian Institute in List

The top five positions in the Financial Times (FT) rankings 2022 have been secured by B-Schools from France. HEC Paris has been ranked first, once again, among providers of ‘pre-experience’ masters in finance courses, which is for students with little or no relevant professional history. Oxford University has been placed at rank 6. A total of 55 business schools have made it to the list. No Indian B-schools have been placed in the rankings.

The 2022 tables were compiled using data from business schools and alumni who completed their masters course in 2019. HEC Paris has come top every year except from 2017, when French rival Edhec grabbed the top spot, and in 2019, when the rankings was not produced.

Further, as per the rankings, HEC Paris’ students had secured the highest percentage salary increase three years after completion, as well as the third-highest average salary, at around $173,000. The school also ranked second for its career service, and third for international work mobility.

Masters in Finance Pre-experience 2022: Top 10 Ranks

1 – HEC Paris

2 – ESCP Business School, France

3 – Skema Business School, France

4 – Essec Business School, France

5 – Edhec Business School, France

6 – University of Oxford, UK

7 – Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, China

8 – IE Business School, Spain

9 – London Business School, UK and MIT: Sloan, US

Further, European b-schools had the lowest tuition fees compared with institutions. Their alumni has said that the highest average salary is at $86,000. Those who studied in France, Germany or Italy have an average salary of over $100,000. The alumni data also revealed that students who moved to another country to study the programme pay a higher tuition fee, on average, but also earn higher salaries than those who studied locally.

Masters in Finance Post-experience 2022: Only 3 Institutes Ranked

Meanwhile in the masters in finance post-experience 2022, only three B-schools have made it to the rankings. This includes London Business School at first rank, University of Cambridge at second rank, and Singapore Management University: Lee Kong Chian, Singapore at the third rank.

LBS alumni have the highest percentage salary increase and the B-school has ranked number one for international course experience. It also has a high percentage of female faculty, claims the ranking. While for Cambridge, it scored highest in value for money, careers service and international mobility for work. Its alumni have the highest salary, at nearly $140,000. Lee Kong Chian has the highest percentage of female students and is first for career progress.

