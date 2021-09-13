FT Ranking 2021: Six Indian B-Schools in Global top 100, IIM-Ahmedabad Leads Pack

A total of six institutes across India have secured a place in the best B-schools in India according to the latest ranking by Financial Times for Masters in Management (MIM). The ranking enlists top 100 courses to courses to pursue in management from across the globe. While the world’s best course, as per the ranking, is offered by the University of St Gallen in Switzerland. The varsity remains the undefeated champion for the 11th year in a row, from India too IIM-Ahmedabad has maintained its lead.
India has three entries in the top 50 across the world. IIM-Ahmedabad which also is ranked the best B-School in India by the Education Ministry’s NIRF ranking has been selected for its two-year postgraduate programme in management. The second entry from India is SPJIMR for PG diploma in management, followed by IIM-Bangalore for PGP in Management.
FT Ranking 2021: Best Management Colleges in India
Rank 26: IIM-Ahmedabad
Rank 29: SP Jain Institute of Management & Research
Rank 47: IIM Bangalore
Rank 79: IIM-Indore
Rank 79: IIM-Lucknow
Rank 82: IIM-Udaipur
FT Ranking 2021: Best Management Courses in the World
Rank 1: University of St Gallen
Rank 2: HEC Paris
Rank 3: University College Dublin
Rank 4: London Business School
Rank 5: Rotterdam School of Management
Rank 6: Essec Business School
Rank 7: ESCP Business School
Rank 8: Stockholm School of Economics
Rank 9: Imperial College Business School
Rank 10: Edhec Business School
The FT Ranking assesses management institutes on several parameters, including alumni career progress, school diversity, and research, etc.
