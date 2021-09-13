FT Ranking 2021: Six Indian B-Schools in Global top 100, IIM-Ahmedabad Leads Pack

A total of six institutes across India have secured a place in the best B-schools in India according to the latest ranking by Financial Times for Masters in Management (MIM). The ranking enlists top 100 courses to courses to pursue in management from across the globe. While the world’s best course, as per the ranking, is offered by the University of St Gallen in Switzerland. The varsity remains the undefeated champion for the 11th year in a row, from India too IIM-Ahmedabad has maintained its lead.

India has three entries in the top 50 across the world. IIM-Ahmedabad which also is ranked the best B-School in India by the Education Ministry’s NIRF ranking has been selected for its two-year postgraduate programme in management. The second entry from India is SPJIMR for PG diploma in management, followed by IIM-Bangalore for PGP in Management.

FT Ranking 2021: Best Management Colleges in India

Rank 26: IIM-Ahmedabad

Rank 29: SP Jain Institute of Management & Research

Rank 47: IIM Bangalore

Rank 79: IIM-Indore

Rank 79: IIM-Lucknow

Rank 82: IIM-Udaipur

FT Ranking 2021: Best Management Courses in the World

Rank 1: University of St Gallen

Rank 2: HEC Paris

Rank 3: University College Dublin

Rank 4: London Business School

Rank 5: Rotterdam School of Management

Rank 6: Essec Business School

Rank 7: ESCP Business School

Rank 8: Stockholm School of Economics

Rank 9: Imperial College Business School

Rank 10: Edhec Business School

The FT Ranking assesses management institutes on several parameters, including alumni career progress, school diversity, and research, etc.

