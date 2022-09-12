FT Ranking 2022: Six India B-Schools in World's Top 100, IIM Bangalore Leads the Pack

Half a dozen Indian B-schools have carved their space in the list of top 100 colleges across the world, according to the FT Ranking Masters in Management Ranking 2022 released on September 12. The pack of Indian institutes is led by the IIM Bangalore. Among the Indian leaders, as many as four are the prestigious IIMs.

IIMB’s two-year full-time Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), leading to an MBA, has topped the FT MiM Ranking in India, this year, with the school being ranked the highest on parameters such as value for money, women on the Institute’s Board, faculty with doctorates, international course experience, and weighted salary (US$), career progress and international mobility of its graduates.

“We are happy that our focus on excellence is being consistently reflected in national and global rankings. IIMB’s leadership position in these rankings plays a part in raising the visibility and reputation of the school,” said IIMB Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan on being ranked as the top institute.

Globally, the University of St Gallen from Switzerland has obtained the top rank followed by HEC Paris from France.

FT MiM Ranking 2022: Best in India

Rank 31: IIM Bangalore

Rank 44: SPJIMR

Rank 64: IIM Lucknow

Rank 81: IIM Udaipur

Rank 89: IIM Indore

Rank 97: International Management Institute New Delhi

FT MiM Ranking 2022: Best in World

Rank 1: University of St Gallen

Rank 2: HEC Paris

Rank 3: Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Rank 4: Stockholm School of Economics

Rank 5: ESCP Business School

Rank 6: Essec Business School

Rank 7: London Business School

Rank 8: University College Dublin: Smurfit

Rank 9: EMLyon Business School

Rank 10: ESMT Berlin

The FT MiM ranking is based on 16 criteria. Alumni responses inform seven criteria that together contribute 59 per cent to the ranking’s total weight. The remaining nine criteria are calculated from school data and given 41 per cent weightage.

The core metrics considered for the rankings include value for money, career progress, aims achieved, career services, employability, female students, the involvement of women on the Institute’s board, female faculty, international mobility, and faculty with doctorates.

