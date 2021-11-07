FTII, SRFTI Admissions Open, Entrance Exams in December

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) for admissions in various courses of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, is now open. Candidates seeking admission in the academic year 2021-22 may submit their applications at applyjet2021.in by December 2 which is the last date of registration. The entrance exams will be held across several centres in India on December 18 and 19.

The courses offered at these two premier institutes include direction and screenplay writing, screen acting, cinematography, editing, sound recording, and sound design, producing films and TV, animation cinema, production television engineering, art direction, and production designing. All the PG Diploma will be conducted for a duration of three years.

Applicants will be required to choose three cities for the entrance test based on their preference. After the completion of the registration process, the applicant will be allotted any one of the three cities.

JET 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Graduates or candidates currently in the last year of their undergraduate course can apply for a variety of courses other than art direction and production design for which specialisation is required.

JET 2021: Selection process

The candidates will be selected through a multi-level process that starts with a three-hour written exam consisting of both objective and subjective type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The JET 2021 will be conducted across 27 cities in India. Candidates qualifying for the exam will be called for another round. After this, a merit list of candidates will be prepared based on their performance in the selection process, and shortlisted ones will be admitted to the full-time regular courses at the FTII or SRFTI for the academic year 2021-22.

JET for FTII and SRFTI admissions are usually conducted in the month of February with classes beginning in August, however, the admission process this year was delayed to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 batch of the institutes started earlier this year while the foundation courses continued in online mode.

