Fun Games and Activities to Celebrate Teachers' Day 2022 at School

HAPPY TEACHER’S DAY 2022: Teachers enlighten our lives. They educate and impart values to students that help them develop their self-esteem and social consciousness. Every year Teachers Day is celebrated on September 5. This day is celebrated to acknowledge and to pay respect to the teachers for their contribution in shaping up the future of students and their contribution to the society. The special day is only to thank and appreciate them for playing such an important role when we grow up.

Teacher’s Day is celebrated in the country on the birthday of the second President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was himself a brilliant teacher. So this Teacher’s Day if you are looking for various fun games and activities to celebrate the occasion at school, here are a few creative ideas you can try.

Stage Performances

For kids this is the best occasion to express their love and gratitude towards their mentors. For this, kids can plan some interesting stage performances for the teachers like live band performances of the school band, Mimic shows where they can dress up like their favorite teacher and mimic them. One can also include a dance competition to the list, which will be great for the teachers to watch. You can also arrange a singing programme for teachers and encourage them to participate. Fun Game For Teachers

On this day children can arrange some outdoor or indoor games for the teachers, as this will be a stress buster for them. You can include games like a football match, scrabble contest, carom competition, basketball, musical chair or any other exciting games. Arrange a Picnic

Another interesting way to make this day special for teachers is by arranging a picnic and the kids can carry beverages, snacks, tissues and baskets, among other picnic essentials. Dumb Charade

Teacher’s Day is a wonderful day to have fun with teachers. So you can make a set of two teams including the teachers and can play Dumb Charade where all will get a chance to display their talent. The team with the most points will win the game.

