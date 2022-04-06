FY23 Kicks Starts on High Note: More than 54% of India Employers Keen on Hiring This Quarter

After a long economic slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and job loss, now hiring sentiments are on a growth trajectory in the current quarter (April- June 22022), claims a TeamLease Services, a human resource company hiring analysis called ‘Employment Outlook Report’. As per the report, the IT sector, educational services, and healthcare and pharmaceuticals are front runners in the hiring intent.

As per the report, more than 54 per cent of the employers expressed intent to hire, which is 4 percentage points higher than the previous quarter. Out of the 21 sectors that were reviewed for the survey, 16 have indicated a keenness to hire. The report also suggests that while IT sector was at the top of hiring with 95 per cent of the employers keen to hire, in educational services 86 per cent of the employers were keen on hiring, 81 per cent of the employers in E-commerce and technology start-ups were up for hiring and in healthcare and pharmaceuticals about 78 percent of the employers have intent for hiring.

“While the hiring intent in the metro and tier 1 cities has grown from 73 per cent in the previous quarter, to 83 per cent in the current quarter, tier-2 cities are not far behind. The hiring intent in tier-2 cities has will see a rise from 48 per cent to 55 per cent – a 7per cent change in the period April to June," said the survey.

While analyzing the cities, the report said that amongst cities, in Bangalore about 91per cent of the employers are keen on hiring and in Chennai about 78 per cent of the employers are keen on hiring. Meanwhile, Mumbai has recorded a 17 per cent growth over the last quarter in the hiring intent.

As per the report, while last quarter saw a spike in hiring by large businesses, the current quarter seems to have a stabilized approach. “In fact, all types of businesses are planning to hire at a steady pace. But when it comes to hierarchies, entry-level talent seems to have got their mojo back. The category has been seeing a 10 per cent Q-on-Q growth in hiring intent. Further, from a function point of view, Sales (82per cent) and IT (75 per cent) continue to rule the functions who are in demand," said the report.

Commenting on the findings, Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder & executive vice president, TeamLease Services, said “The back to office culture and normalcy coupled with income growth projections as well as the superior export performance is fuelling a growth in demand for talent across all the sectors. While the overall growth in intent may be moderate, more than 14% of the sectors have indicated a double-digit growth indicating that the modest approach will soon taper off and the appetite to scale up manpower will grow significantly.”

