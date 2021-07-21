FYJC Admissions 2021 Begins, Check CET Pattern, How to Apply

First Year Junior College Common Entrance Test (FYJC CET) 2021 admission forms have been released by the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The students willing to apply for FYJC CET 2021 can register through the official website from July 20 and 26.

The CET for admission will be held offline on August 21. CET will be held in the traditional pen and paper mode. The exam will consist of multiple-choice questions which will be based on the Class 10 syllabus of the Maharashtra board. The 100 marks paper will include questions from Maths, Science, English, and Social Sciences. The exam will be held for two hours and carry a total of 100 marks. Each section will be of 25 marks.

Only those students who have passed class 10 or its equivalent from a recognised board will be eligible to appear for FYJC CET 2021. Those applying for the entrance test will need to attach a passport photo, scanned attested copy of class 10th mark sheet, domicile certificate, and reservation certificate, if applicable.

FYJC CET 2021 application form: How to register?

Step 1: Visit the official website of FYJC

Step 2: Choose the region where you have to apply from. The student has the option of applying in any one of these cities: Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amaravati

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to login using your credentials

Step 4: Once done, the form will open on a new page

Step 5: Fill all details carefully and attach relevant documents

Step 6: Cross-check all details and hit the submit tab

Step 7: Take a screenshot and print of the successfully submitted page

In case any student faces any difficulty in submitting the form, then he or she can write to doecentralize11state@gmail.com for assistance. Students can also write to region-specific helplines.

