FYJC Admissions 2021: Bombay HC asks CBSE, CISCE to Send Question Papers for Maharashtra CET

The Bombay High Court has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE), and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) to submit question papers to the Maharashtra board for it to set a single paper for the First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021.

Since the class 10 exams were cancelled by the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), it will conduct an entrance exam for admissions to 11th from August 21. Bombay HC has asked the boards to submit a paper consisting of 200 questions each.

A petition filed by ICSE student Ananya Patki, challenged a May 28 government resolution stating the CET will be based on the SSC board’s syllabus. A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Riyaz Chagla was hearing the case. Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, appearing for the state government, said if the CET is cancelled, it would affect many students, reported news agency PTI.

Kumnhakoni said, “Over ten lakh students have already registered for the CET" adding that the question banks to be submitted by the central board will be “fine-tuned and included in the CET." He also added that if the exams are further delayed, the admission process will only be completed in October. The high court will conduct a final hearing for the plea on August 6.

CET will be held in pen and paper mode and will feature multiple-choice questions from MSBSHSE Class 10 syllabus. It will be a 100 marks paper and will have questions from Maths, Science, English, and Social Science. The exam will be held for two hours.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here