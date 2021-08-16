FYJC Admissions 2021 Merit List Soon: Here's How to Apply, Documents Needed

Directorate of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary) Maharashtra State has started online registrations for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) Class 11 for the academic year 2021-22 on August 14. Students who cleared SSC or class 10 can apply through the official website up till August 22. The merit will be released on August 27.

The registrations have started for Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Amravati, and Aurangabad. While filling the application form, candidates will have to select one of the above-mentioned cities.

FYJC admissions 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of FYJC

Step 2: Choose the region or city where you want to apply from

Step 3: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: Fill in all details carefully and attach relevant documents. Submit

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form for further reference

FYJC admissions 2021: Documents needed to apply

— Scanned attested copy of class 10th mark sheet

— Passport-sized photograph

— Domicile certificate (if applicable)

— Reservation certificate (if applicable)

The display of available seats and choice filling of options form and quota admission will begin from August 17, 10 am to August 22, 11 pm. The display of the provisional general merit list and submission of objection and correction requests will be between August 23 to 24, from 10 am to 5 pm. The confirmation of admission to the allotted junior college will be from August 27 to 30, 10 am to 6 pm.

