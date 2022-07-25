FYJC Admissions 2022: With CBSE, ICSE Results Out, Junior College Cut-offs Soon

With the class 10 results for CBSE and ICSE announced, the admission process into the First Year Junior Colleges or class 11 in Maharashtra is likely to pick up the pace. After completion of submission of the Part 2 Form for the process, the School Education Department of Maharashtra will be releasing the cut-off for admission into various Junior colleges. Despite the announcement of the Maharashtra board’s SSC or class results in June, the FYJC admission was pushed further due to the delay in CBSE and ICSE results.

The registration process with Part 2 of the form in which the candidate has to submit a preference list of colleges began last week. In their preference form, a student can fill a minimum of one and a maximum of 10 colleges. The allotment of seats is done as per the preference and merit of the candidates.

As per the revised rules for the centralized online process, if a student fails to confirm admission after having been allotted a seat in their choice of college, they would be barred from only the next round and not the entire process.

Earlier, these students were barred from the entire process, and they had to wait for a special round. As per the regular practice, a student is kept out of the admission process for three reasons- failing to confirm admission if the allotted seat was in the first preferred college, cancelling the confirmed admission and the college rejecting the admission due to the candidate’s failure to furnish the required documents in the prescribed time.

In Class 10 or SSC results announced in June, the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) recorded a total pass percentage of 96.94 per cent with as many as 12,210 schools registering a 100 per cent result. Female students recorded a better passing percentage of 97.96 compared to 96.06 in male students. Of the total 16,38,964 students who had registered for Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board exams this year, 8,89,505 were male whereas 7,49,458 were female students.

