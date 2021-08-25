FYJC Admissions via SSC Score, First Merit List on August 27

School Education Department, Maharashtra will release the first merit list for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions for Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on August 27. The FYJC merit list will be uploaded on the official website 11thadmission.org.

Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad informed via Tweet, “Status of registrations and eligible applications for the 1st general round of Centralised Online Admission to FYJC 2021-22 for the MMR & areas within the corporation limits in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik.”

As per the data, in total 3,75,351 students had registered for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 out of which 3,06, 111 applications were accepted for round 1 admission. Out of the total applications received, 2.37 lakh were received from Mumbai followed by 77,276 from Pune and 10673, 27239 and 22211 from Amravati, Nagpur and Nashik regions respectively. However, only 2,02,058 applications have been accepted for Round 1 admission from the Mumbai region, 59,886 lakh from Pune, 8158 from Amravati, 19256 from Nagpur and 16753 from Nashik.

She also informed that Maharashtra FYJC admission will be carried out in four rounds. Those who couldn’t apply for FYJC first-round admission can submit their application for three more consecutive rounds. The application window will be activated separately for each of the FYJC admission rounds. Candidates who have completed the FYJC registration for the general round can check the merit list online once it is released on Friday. As per the official statement, the Maharashtra FYJC allotment List would be released in the morning at 10 am. The selected students who want to accept the allotted Jr. college will have to confirm the seat and complete the further admission process by August 30.

