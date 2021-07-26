FYJC CET 2021 Registrations Reopen Today

The registration for the common entrance test (CET) for first-year junior college (FYJC) has reopened today, Monday, July 26 at 3 pm. The aspirants who were unable to register themselves for the last six days due to some technical glitches in the portal can do it now. Those students who had already managed to register themselves can check their registration status using their application form number.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) in its official notification informed that the aspirants will be able to register themselves between July 26 and August 2 through the official website.

FYJC CET 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and open the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see a link regarding the registration. Click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein the registration form will open. Fill in all relevant details and attach all documents required

Step 4: Hit the submit button once done

Step 5: You will get a registration number on successful submission of the form

Make sure that you safely keep the registration number as it is the only thing that you will require before appearing for the CET.

The CET exam will be held in the traditional pen and paper mode on August 21. The two-hour paper for 100 marks has been scheduled between 11 am and 1 pm. The exam organised by MSBSHSE will include multiple-choice questions based on the SSC syllabus. Those appearing for the exam will have the option of choosing the language in which they want to give the paper.

Maharashtra Board had cancelled the Class 10 Board exam due to the pandemic situation in the state. So, the results were declared on the basis of the internal assessments. MSBSHSE took the decision to announce the optional CET to bring uniformity in admissions.

