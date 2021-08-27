FYJC First Merit List Today: When & Where to check Maharashtra Class 11 Admissions Cut-off

The first merit list for admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) will be released today. Students will be able to check the list at the official website, 11thadmissions.org.in at 10 am. A total of 3,75,351 students had registered for Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021. Of these 3,06,111 applications were accepted for round 1 and the students will be allotted colleges today. Those who wish to accept the college allotted will have to get documents verified and pay fee.

In case a student has not applied for admission in the first list or those who would not be able to make it to the cut-off in the first list will have to wait for the next one. FYJC admission will be carried out in four rounds. The application window will be activated separately for each of the FYJC admission rounds.

FYJC Merit List, 11th Admissions: Region-wise websites to check list -

— nashik.11thadmission.org.in

— nagpur.11thadmission.org.in

— pune.11thadmission.org.in

— aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in,

— amravati.11thadmission.org.in

Over 1 lakh seats are available for FYJC admissions across 304 junior colleges. Students will be shortlisted based on their marks obtained in SSC. This year, SSC exams were not held and students were given marks based on alternative criteria.

The online admission process for class 11, five online admission areas Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune and Pimpari-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas along with Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik Municipal Corporations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here