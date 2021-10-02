Gandhi Jayanti 2021: List of Top Colleges Offering Course in Gandhian Studies

Mahatma Gandhi was not just any other name in history. He defined and shaped the foundation of independent India with his struggle against the British Raj. His thoughts go beyond the national boundaries and continue to inspire millions across the world. Even the most powerful leaders in the world today quote Mahatma Gandhi and his thoughts and see it as light leading to the modern world.

After more than 70 years since he left the world, Mahatma Gandhi continues to hold relevance in the social and political arena. His life is in an institution that guides us. While some try to know Mahatma Gandhi through books on him or by him, there are also many universities (in India and some abroad) that offer courses in Gandhian studies.

Gujarat Vidyapith, Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad was founded by Mahatma Gandhi himself on October 18, 1029. The university offers a full-time two-year post-graduation degree in Gandhian Studies that explores the aspects of Gandhi’s life and teachings.

Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi

This varsity in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi offers two postgraduate courses on Gandhi. The first is a full-time M.A. in Gandhian Philosophy and the other is M.A. in Gandhian Studies.

Panjab University, Chandigarh

The Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies at the Panjab University offers an M.A. degree in the subject. There are a total of 40 seats for the master’s course in addition to two reserved for NRIs and two reserved for foreign nationals. Candidates interested can further pursue M.Phil. and PhD in Gandhian and Peace Studies

Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala

The Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala’s Kottayam offers MA in Gandhian studies as well as an MPhil in the subject. The School of Gandhian Thought and Development Studies at this university offer master’s, MPhil in development studies and PhD in the subject

The impact left by Gandhi was such that some of the top universities outside India including Cambridge and Oxford offer courses on Gandhi and his teachings.

