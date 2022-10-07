Gang Claiming to Clear Agniveer, Railway Recruitment Exams in Exchange for Money, Busted

The gang that cheated people on the pretext of admitting candidates in the Agniveer scheme for Rs 3 lakh and in Railway Group D for Rs 6 lakh was arrested by the STF Agra. Nine members of the gang have been arrested. STF claims that the accused have earned crores through the scam. As soon as the recruitment notification was out, the gang members used to roam from village to village and trap unemployed people. They used to ask for half of the amount before recruitment and half of the amount after recruitment is done.

CO STF Udaypratap Singh said that the team had received information that a gang was active and unemployed youths are the target of the gang. The STF arrested the gang by laying siege in the Tajganj area. One laptop, 11 mobiles, 16 Railway Group D E admit cards, one car, six two-wheelers, ten ATM cards, four Aadhaar, seven PAN cards, and three lakh rupees cash have been recovered from the accused.

The people arrested include Jitendra, a resident of Mubarikpur, Iradatnagar, Yusuf, resident of Kidwainagar, Sarai Khwaja, Shahganj, Prabhat Sharma, resident of Tajnagri Phase-2A Block, Santosh, resident of village Malpura, Dharam Singh, resident of village Naraul, Kagaraul, Anil, resident of Nagla Dhani, Sadabad Hathras, Sultan, resident of village Rohta, Sadar, Sonu, resident of Jaunai, Saiyan and Pawan Chaudhary resident of Khajpur Mathura.

The accused told during interrogation that there are many software uploaded to Jitendra’s laptop with the help of which they used to prepare encrypted documents and trap the unemployed in rural areas. They used to show fake documents and tell that they have talked to the higher authorities and the victim will get a job. For those youths who were not eligible to join the Agniveer recruitment, the gang used to prepare fake documents for them as well.

The accused told the police that they had agents in all the villages. In return for bringing the unemployed youth, the gang used to give 25,000 rupees to the agent. Their agents used to go out on the streets from 4 in the morning to find youngsters who are preparing for army recruitment running and then used to fool them. More than half a dozen victims are in contact with STF. All have been reported. The STF, on its part, has filed a case against the accused for cheating and under sections of the IT Act. All the victims have been made witnesses in the trial and their complaints have been included.

The accused gave the names of many victims during interrogation. Many victims have been found after checking the data on the laptop as well. STF is in touch with the victims. The accused told the STF that they used to trap even the youths who had given the examination but have not received the result. The gang used to tell them that they will pass with good numbers, they could even get the OMR sheet changed as money goes to the top.

