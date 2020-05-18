Gangadhar Meher University Releases Notification to Recruit 58 Teachers, Check Details at gmuniversity.ac.in

The Gangadhar Meher University (GMU), Odisha, has made vacancy announcement to fill up 58 teaching staff positions. The GMU Recruitment 2020 notification was released by the Varsity on its official website www.gmuniversity.ac.in.

The applications are invited to fill vacancies in the following positions -professor (18), associate professor (21), assistant professor( 19).

The last date for applying the positions is May 29, and aspirants can take a print-out of the receipt of their application till June 3, said the notification.

Candidates belonging to General and Socially and Educational Backward Communities (SEBC) will have to pay 2,500 rupees and for Scheduled Tribes (STs) Scheduled Castes (SCs) and women applicants, they will be required to 1,500 rupees.

Aspirants can check the official notification by directly clicking on this link.

The notification has said after submitting the online application, candidates will have to submit a printed copy of application form through speed posts.

“Eligible Indian Citizens with good academic record, having adequate/prescribed teaching and research experiences in related areas of the concerned or relevant or allied subjects should fill in Online Application Form through GMU website/the following link https://recruitment.gmuniversity.ac.in/ and must submit printed copy of application form [in seven copies] through Speed/Registered Post/Couriers only along with self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents [one set only],” read the notification.

How to apply for the positions:

Step 1) Visit the official website – www.gmuniversity.ac.in.

Step 2) On the homepage, go to the “Quick Links” section

Step 3) Click on the Faculty/Staff Recruitment

Step 4) Tap on “Teaching Staff” section

Step 5) Press on the Apply Now position

Step 6) Go on to “Applicant’s Login” section

Step 7) Register and fill up all credentials

Step 8) Click on the “Submit” option

